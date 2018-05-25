caption He’s working to pay off one last student loan. source Jerry O. Brown

Jerry Brown, an Uber driver and government employee, spends and saves his $48,000 salary very cautiously.

In addition to driving, he also runs a personal finance blog in his spare time called Peerless Money Mentor where he describes his journey from “broke phi broke to financially woke.”

For Business Insider’s “Real Money” series, he shared how much he spends on food and fuel, and how he’s saving money for his next vacation.

At this point in my financial life, my money strategy is simple: kill debt to build wealth.

After graduating from college with two business degrees, I made a few bad financial decisions and bought a car I couldn’t afford. My main focus right now is to eliminate all of my consumer debts including my car loan and two personal loans. After knocking those out, I will focus on knocking out my $6,000 in student loans, increasing my cash flow.

I still manage to save plenty of money every month from my paycheck. I deposit $25 a month into a vacation fund and utilize my credit card points for flights. Last year I used the Chase Sapphire credit card reward bonus of $200 to fly to Miami for free. This year I plan on using my $600 Southwest credit card reward bonus to travel to San Diego or some other place I have not been before.

My daily food budget is still something I need to work on. Not being the greatest cook, I tend to eat out a lot, which is not healthy and generally more expensive than preparing your own meal.

Here’s a closer look at how I spend my money:

I make about $48,000 a year, but my take-home pay varies based on my side hustle income. Here’s what I spend in a typical week.

My brother, cousin, and I live in a house my mom owns. The total mortgage on the house is $633. Living with others gives me an advantage over other people who are struggling to eliminate debt.

My student debt is $6,000. Most of my education was paid for by grants, but I took out a small loan to cover housing one year. This loan has been with me for almost a decade now. Time to break up with Sallie Mae!

I spend 19% of my monthly budget on car expenses. Here’s how the rest breaks down:

No matter what, I spend my money on gas; I cannot get to and from work without it! I also spend a good amount of money eating out as I’m not a great chef.

On Friday, I was running a little late so I was unable to fix breakfast at home. Instead, I stopped by the Racetrac convenience store to grab some breakfast.

I grabbed an orange juice and a southern style chicken biscuit for a total of$4.71

While on my lunch break, I went to Walmart where I purchased a new USB charging cable for my phone, some Dasani water, and Febreze spray for a total of$18.40

Later on during the day, I grabbed some cinnamon apple Nutrigrain bars and some gummy snacks from Family Dollar for a total of$5.25

On Saturday Morning, I went to the movies during matinee hours to see “Avengers: Infinity War.”

After going to the movies, I grabbed lunch from Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. A three chicken finger combo with fries cost $7.12.

Once I was done with lunch, I remembered I had to put some gas in my car. I was riding around on a quarter tank of gas. To fill up my tank, I purchased $33.19 worth of gas. I now had a full tank but my car was dirty, so I headed to Benny’s Car wash where I spent $6.

Sunday was a very light spending day for me.

After picking up a couple Uber passengers, I stopped at Whole Foods to pick up a slice of Chantilly cake. This is one expensive but delicious piece of cake. It cost$3.50!

Monday was another light spending day for me.

One area I struggle to save money in is my food budget; I eat fast food probably three times a week.

Today I purchased a small shrimp Po’ boy from Nola Cajun Seafood with fries and a bottle of lemonade for$5.81

On Tuesday I forgot to pack my lunch again.

Once again, this is poor planning on my behalf. I opted to buy an 8-piece chicken nugget meal from Chick-fil-A instead for$7.21.

My only other purchase was later during the day. I picked up a Hershey’s milk chocolate candy from the convenience store for$1.10.

On Wednesday I woke up to brush my teeth and noticed the toothpaste tube was empty.

I replaced the toothpaste and bought some Listerine from the dollar store for$5.25.

For lunch I decided to get a Calzone from Rotolo’s Pizzeria because it was $5 Calzone Wednesday. With tax, the total ended up being $5.50.

After eating at Rotolo’s, I went to the gas station to purchase a fountain drink for$.75

On Thursday I decided to purchase a Stouffer’s frozen spaghetti dinner for lunch.

Perhaps it is time to learn how to cook, because it was disgusting. In addition to purchasing the gross spaghetti, I purchased oatmeal raisin cookies for the break room at work. The total cost of purchasing these items was $7.90