An Uber driver made a hilarious ‘ride menu’ for his passengers, offering everything from ‘life lessons’ to complete silence

caption An Uber driver’s hilarious “ride menu.” source u/That1Girrl / Reddit

An Uber driver in Fairbanks, Alaska, has made a hilarious “ride menu” for his passengers.

Reddit user “That1Girrl” posted a picture of the menu, with items ranging from “The Road Rage Ride” to “The Simon and Garfunkel Ride.”

The menu features other items such as “The Life Lessons Ride,” where the driver will share pieces of advice, and “The Road Rage Ride,” where the driver will complain about other cars on the road

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

An Uber driver in Fairbanks, Alaska, has become a viral sensation after he made a hilarious “ride menu” for his passengers.

Reddit user “That1Girrl” posted a picture of the menu, which includes items ranging from “The Road Rage Ride,” where the driver will complain about other cars on the road, to “The Simon and Garfunkel Ride,” a no-talking trip which draws its name from the band’s hit song “The Sounds of Silence.”

Other hilarious items on the menu include “The Life Lessons Ride,” where the driver will share his pieces of advice (he encourages riders to “take ’em or leave ’em”) and “The Analyst Ride,” where he lends a “sympathetic ear” to riders who have something on their minds.

The driver will tell you everything he knows about Alaska should you order “The Informative Ride,” and he’ll tell you all about himself if you pick “The ME Ride.”

Read more: Uber just launched an Amazon-like feature that could help it cash in on millennials’ mobile-shopping addiction

caption An Uber driver’s hilarious “ride menu.” source u/That1Girrl / Reddit

If you’re feeling peckish, choose “The Restaurant Ride” – the driver will advise you where to eat in Fairbanks. The only topic off limits? “The Political Ride,” as the driver states that “I can’t change your mind and you can’t change mine.”

On top of the variety of menu items, the driver also offers to take his riders’ photos, citing that a “course in photography” has given him a “solid foundation for snapping good pictures.”

Reddit user “That1Girrl” wrote that the driver was a Vietnam veteran named Jeffrey, adding that his car was spotless.

“It was clear he took his job seriously and wanted everyone to have a pleasant ride,” she wrote in a comment on the original post. “10/10 wholesome.”

“Driving helps fund his retirement,” she later added. “If you find yourself in Fairbanks, try to catch a ride from him, and ask him about his famous monkey story.'”

“That1Girrl” told INSIDER that she was “overwhelmed by the response” her post of the Uber menu has since received on Reddit. The post currently has 118,000 upvotes, and Redditors are clearly loving it.

“Sounds of Silence for me every time please,” one user wrote, as others pointed out the clever spacing underneath “The Simon and Garfunkel Ride,” indicating a lack of conversation.