An Uber driver shot and killed a passenger in an argument over vomit in the car, police say

caption A composite images shows Clayton Benedict, who is suspected of shooting and killing James Porter after an argument in his Uber, and the scene of the incident. source Screenshot/KOB4

An Uber passenger was shot dead after an argument with the driver about a “large amount of vomit” in the back seat of his car, police say.

James Porter, 27, was shot dead by the side of a New Mexico highway on March 17 2019, The Albuquerque Journal reported. He died at the scene.

The Uber’s driver, Clayton Benedict has not been charged, the Journal said.

According to a police affidavit seen by the Journal, Benedict said he shot “an unknown amount of rounds” at Porter after a dispute over a clean-up fee. The fee was due because Jonathan Reyes, a friend of Porter’s, vomited in the back seat, the Journal said.

Michael Patrick, a spokesman for the district attorney in Bernalillo County, told the Journal that prosecutors would file charges in the weeks to come.

The Albuquerque Police Department is still investigating, spokesman Gilberto Gallegos told the Journal.

caption A mugshot of Clayton Benedict from a previous booking. source Screenshot/KOB4

The affidavit for Benedict’s search warrant, cited by the Journal, says that Benedict picked up Porter and Reyes on the evening of March 17 2019, which was St Patrick’s Day.

Benedict told police, the Journal said, that Porter and Reyes had been drinking, and that Reyes vomited on the back seat. The incident is said to have sparked an argument over a clean-up fee, which the affidavit said Porter refused to pay.

Benedict said he pulled over at an interstate exit, and asked his passengers to leave the car, the Journal said. Porter is said to have reacted angrily, slamming the door and throwing his sunglasses at the driver.

“At this time Clayton [Benedict] pulls his handgun from his holster and tells James [Porter] ‘to stop, back up.,'” the affidavit said, according to the Journal.

The Uber driver said Porter first ran toward traffic, saying: “You’re not going to shoot me.”

The document said Porter returned to the car’s open driver side door, the Journal reported, and said: “Well if you’re not going to shoot me, I (am) going to run you over with your own car.”

Benedict said that he then shot at Porter with “an unknown amount of rounds.”

caption Dents left by bullets in Clayton Benedict’s Uber car. source Screenshot/KOB4

Police arrived to find Porter dead with two gunshot wounds under his left armpit, the Journal reported. They also found a gun and six casings on the ground.

Reyes was kneeling next to the body when police arrived, according to the newspaper. But police said he was in so much shock he could not remember the altercation – or his friend dying.

Porter’s estate filed a civil lawsuit against Uber and Benedict in early April, according to the Journal. It alleges that the company was putting its customers at unreasonable risk by hiring Benedict.

Authorities already investigated Benedict in 2015, when he and his ex-wife were charged with abuse of a child, local news channel KOB 4 reported. The charges were dropped.

An Uber spokesman told the Journal that Benedict “does not have access to the app” anymore.