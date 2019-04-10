An Uber driver dropped a passenger at an airport before attempting to rob their home, police say. He was caught by a Ring alarm.

caption An Uber driver identified as Jackie Gordon Wilson has been charged with burglary. source Shutterstock/San Mateo Police Department

An Uber driver dropped a passenger at an airport and then tried to burglarize the person’s home, the police say. He was caught on camera by a Ring security system.

The suspect is accused of going on to burglarize another home in the area, which also had a Ring security system.

San Mateo Police Department on Monday announced the arrest of an Uber driver identified as Jackie Gordon Wilson in connection with the burglaries. He has now been charged.

An Uber driver was caught on camera attempting to enter a passenger’s house after he dropped the person off at an airport, the police say.

The San Mateo Police Department, in California near San Francisco, on Monday announced it had arrested an Uber driver identified as Jackie Gordon Wilson and charged him with first-degree burglary and attempted first-degree burglary on Friday.

The police said Wilson, 38, dropped a passenger off at an airport and then an hour later was caught on camera by the same passenger’s Ring security system. Officers said he was thwarted when an alarm system went off.

He is accused of then going on to burglarize another home in the area, which the police described as “completely ransacked” with multiple items stolen. This home also had a Ring system, and the owner uploaded footage of the suspect to the Ring platform, where other users identified him as an Uber driver.

San Mateo Police Department identified and arrested an Uber driver when residential security cameras captured him burglarizing a residence shortly after finishing a ride to the airport. For more info, https://t.co/b0K98ezEbh pic.twitter.com/zfdZGGB9hz — San Mateo PD (@SanMateoPD) April 8, 2019

Business Insider contacted Uber for comment.

“We removed the driver’s access to the app as soon as we were made aware of the allegations and stand ready to assist police in their investigation,” Uber said in a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The San Mateo Police Department emphasized the value of home-security systems like Ring, which is owned by Amazon. “Law enforcement is solving more crimes thanks to surveillance cameras and license plate reader systems,” they said.