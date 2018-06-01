An Uber driver shot and killed a passenger in Denver

An Uber driver shot and killed a passenger on the Denver interstate Friday morning.

An Uber driver shot and killed a passenger on the Denver interstate Friday morning, NBC affiliate KUSA-TV reports.

The department told KUSA-TV that preliminary information indicated a conflict inside the vehicle preceded the shooting, which happened just before 3 a.m.

The Denver Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment

The passenger was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, while the driver was taken to the hospital and released after receiving treatment, according to KUSA-TV. The station reports that the driver had worked for Uber for multiple years, and an Uber representative told Business Insider that the company believes the incident occurred during an Uber ride.

“We are deeply troubled by the events in Denver today. Our thoughts are with the families of those involved. The driver’s access to the app has been removed, and we will continue working closely with police,” the representative said.

The Denver Police Department’s Twitter account posted a photo of a suspect, 29-year-old Michael Hancock, who was arrested on Friday as part of an investigation into the incident.

Uber forbids drivers and passengers from bringing firearms into vehicles while using the app. On Tuesday, the company introduced a feature within the Uber app that allows passengers to share their vehicle’s location and information with law enforcement and emergency responders.

The feature came amid concerns about the company’s ability to properly screen its drivers, as well as allegations of rape and assault involving Uber drivers.