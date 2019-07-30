Nearly 30% of delivery drivers admit to taking food from an order, according to a new survey

caption A large order of McDonald’s french fries. source Reuters/Sam Mircovich

If you’ve ever worried that your food delivery seemed slightly eaten, those worries have just been confirmed: 28% of delivery drivers said they had taken food from a delivery, according to a new survey from US Foods.

The survey canvassed nearly 500 delivery drivers who had worked for one of the big four delivery apps: UberEats, Grubhub, DoorDash, and Postmates.

Still, many drivers are resisting the temptation: Over 50% of delivery drivers say they are “tempted” by the smell of the food they’re delivering, but most don’t act on that impulse.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ever ordered a large fries with your burger on UberEats, but when you open the bag to dig in the fries feel a little less-than-large?

Turns out, there’s a worryingly good chance that some of that fries were gobbled up on the way to your door by the delivery person: 28% of delivery drivers said they had taken food from delivery orders in a newly published survey by US Foods.

The survey specifically canvassed delivery drivers who had worked at one of the primary delivery apps – UberEats, Grubhub, DoorDash, and Postmates. Just shy of 500 drivers responded.

caption You didn’t notice a pepperoni or two missing, did you? source Flickr/camknows

Perhaps more important: Over 50% of drivers also said they were “tempted” by delivery food at one point or another.

That just 28% of drivers gave in to that temptation at one point – or at least admitted to giving in to that temptation in a survey – means that far more meals were delievered untouched than vice versa.

As you might expect, the corresponding survey of delivery service users demonstrated how upset people would be if they knew their delivery meal was being dipped into en route. On a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 representing “no big deal” and 10 representing “absolutely unacceptable,” the average response was 8.4/10.

In short, people would be pretty mad to learn how often their delivery meals were getting nibbled at before delivery – not exactly a shocking revelation, but an unfortunate one nonetheless given the frequency of food pilfering.

For even more on the world of food delivery, from tipping standards to what delivery drivers most dislike about their jobs, check out the full survey from US Foods right here.