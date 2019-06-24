These are the most popular Uber Eats orders

caption An Uber Eats rider cycles through central London. source Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Chicken sandwiches are the most popular Uber Eats order.

The company released its top 10 most popular items in a “cravings report” earlier this month.

Uber Eats has released a “cravings report” of the most popular meals ordered on the platform.

Some items you might suspect made the list, with chicken sandwiches reigning supreme on the platform that brought in $1.46 billion in revenue for Uber last year. Gyros, fried rice, and rice bowls also made the cut.

Diners also had some interesting requests, like a performance of the song “Africa” by the band Toto or spicy lasagna. You can read those strange asks here.

Here are the top ten most popular Uber Eats orders:

10. Steak

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

9. Rice bowl

source Renee Comet acquired from National Cancer Institute

8. Eggs

source goh seok thuan/shutterstock

7. Cheeseburger

source Hollis Johnson

6. Fried Rice

source Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

5. Pizza

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

4. Turkey wrap

3. Gyro

2. Fries

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

1. Chicken sandwich