These are the most popular Uber Eats orders

- Chicken sandwiches are the most popular Uber Eats order.
- The company released its top 10 most popular items in a “cravings report” earlier this month.
Uber Eats has released a “cravings report” of the most popular meals ordered on the platform.
Some items you might suspect made the list, with chicken sandwiches reigning supreme on the platform that brought in $1.46 billion in revenue for Uber last year. Gyros, fried rice, and rice bowls also made the cut.
Diners also had some interesting requests, like a performance of the song “Africa” by the band Toto or spicy lasagna. You can read those strange asks here.
Here are the top ten most popular Uber Eats orders:
10. Steak
9. Rice bowl
8. Eggs
7. Cheeseburger
6. Fried Rice
5. Pizza
4. Turkey wrap
3. Gyro
2. Fries
1. Chicken sandwich
