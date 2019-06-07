2 of Uber’s top executives have left the company

source Reuters/Andrew Kelly

Uber’s top marketing and operations executives are out, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told employees Friday.

Shares of Uber sank about 1.5% in after-hours trading following the news. Follow trading in real-time here.

Uber‘s chief marketing and operations executives are out, the company confirmed on Friday.

Barney Harford, Uber’s chief operating officer since January 2018, and Rebecca Messina, chief marketing officer since October 2018, are both leaving. Bloomberg News first reported the departures.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced their departures in an email to Uber staff Friday afternoon, a copy of which was provided to Business Insider by the company. He said the shakeup allows him to have a more direct hand in daily operations.

“Barney and I have agreed that the COO role no longer makes sense, and he’s decided to leave Uber,” Khosrowshahi said. Barney is a talented businessperson, and I can’t thank him enough for all of his contributions in helping get us to and through the IPO.”

In 2018, Harford came under fire for his comments about an advertisement that features a mixed-race couple. The New York Times reported in July of that year that Harford voiced concern about “how common” the pairing was in markets where the ad was set to air. He also confused two of the black women in the ad because of similar hairstyles, the paper reported.

Harford later apologised for those comments, saying in a memo obtained by Business Insider that he was “embarrassed” about the insensitive comments.

Messina is leaving the company without major scandals. In an interview with Business Insider in September 2018, the Coca-Cola veteran said she was looking forward to assisting Uber to rid its reputation of a scandal-ridden past.

I certainly think that we’re on the brink of becoming one of the greatest icons in the 21st century,” she said at the time.

