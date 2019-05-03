Travis Kalanick asked Uber’s board if he could help ring the opening bell on IPO day, but CEO Dara Khosrowshahi rejected his request

Uber founder Travis Kalanick won’t assist in Uber’s bell-ringing ceremony when it goes public, according to Axios’ sources.

However, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has offered to allow Kalanick to join other company directors on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, but it’s not clear if Kalanick will take him up on that offer.

