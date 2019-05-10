Uber is going public in one of the biggest IPOs of all time as all its execs swarm the NYSE

source Getty/Spencer Platt

Uber is going public Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “UBER.”

The big day kicked off with the traditional bell-ringing ceremony on Friday morning on the NYSE balcony.

Here are pictures of Uber’s biggest players on opening day, including CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, former CEO Travis Kalanick, and other Uber directors.

The ride-hailing company kicked off its IPO day on the New York Stock Exchange with the traditional bell-ringing ceremony that signals the start of trading for the day.

Before the day began, there was already some drama surrounding the ceremony. Controversial former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick reportedly asked the company’s current CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, if he could be on the balcony to help ring in Uber’s IPO. However, Khosrowshahi rejected his request, but Kalanick is there on the floor of the NYSE.

This is the biggest tech IPO since Facebook in 2012. Uber has an initial market cap of $75.5 billion, and priced its IPO at $45 a share.

Here are pictures from Uber’s bell-ringing ceremony for its IPO on Friday:

Uber’s banner was hanging outside the facade of the NYSE on Friday morning ahead of the trading opening bell.

Here’s what the NYSE trading floor looked like before the bell ceremony.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was spotted outside of the NYSE on Friday morning. Before the ceremony, he reportedly delivered remarks at a breakfast event catered by McDonald’s and other Uber Eats restaurant partners.

Also present at the breakfast event was NYSE President Stacy Cunningham and Uber board chairman Ron Sugar. Three former Uber executives were recognized at the breakfast: cofounder and former CEO Travis Kalanick; cofounder Garrett Camp, and former CEO Ryan Graves.

Khosrowshahi gave an interview outside of the NYSE before he headed inside on Friday morning.

Khosrowshahi was, evidently, all smiles.

Protesters were spotted outside of the NYSE during Friday morning’s ceremony.

Uber cofounder and former CEO, Travis Kalanick, was also spotted on the floor of the NYSE.

Kalanick brought his father to the ceremony at the NYSE.

But all eyes were on Khosrowshahi ahead of the opening bell.

Khosrowshahi chatted with traders on the floor before the ceremony, including specialist Peter Giacchi.

The CEO was also spotted walking around with NYSE President Stacey Cunningham.

An Uber Eats truck was outside of the NYSE for Uber’s IPO.

When the market opened, Khosrowshahi was on the balcony to ring the opening bell. He was joined by “long-tenured” Uber executives, drivers, freight carriers, and restaurant partners.

Here’s a video of the moment.

Khosrowshahi and others on the balcony, including company employee Austin Geidt, celebrated the moment.

Kalanick, however, was not on the balcony for the opening bell. He reportedly asked if he could, but Khosrowshahi rejected the appeal.

Khosrowshahi also signed the official NYSE guest book for bell ringers.

Uber started out trading at $45 a share, with an initial valuation of $75.5 billion.

Traders didn’t waste any time after the opening bell, and immediately got to work.