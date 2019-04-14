Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and all 27 other banks working on Uber’s mega-IPO

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs won the top banking roles on the upcoming Uber IPO, which could reportedly raise up to $100 million for the ride-hailing company.

Despite the competition between Uber and Lyft, which went public at the end of March, 11 of Uber’s 29 banks are on both IPOs.

Here are all 29 banks underwriting Uber’s IPO

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs won the top two slots on Uber’s impending IPO – joining with 27 other banks to fill underwriting roles for the company, according to Uber’s S-1, filed publicly on Thursday.

Despite the competition between Uber and its ride-hailing rival Lyft, the list of bankers has quite a bit of cross-over with the 29 banks on Lyft’s own IPO which went down the end of March.

Uber is planning to raise $100 million in the IPO, at a valuation between $90 billion and $100 billion, Reuters reported, making it a top contender for the largest IPO for the year. Those numbers could change between now and the still unknown-date when Uber actually lists on the NYSE.

Up to the final months, the IPO competition between Lyft and Uber was fierce. People familiar with the process described strict rules barring some banks from working on both transactions. Yet Uber’s S-1 reveals that 11 of the smaller underwriters actually managed to get their names on both IPOs.

The highest ranked double-dipper was RBC Capital Markets, which was the sixth bank on Lyft’s cover sheet, and the seventh on Uber’s cover sheet.

The other double-listed banks are JMP Securities, Raymond James, Academy Securities, Cowen, Loop Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CastleOak Securities, Mischler Financial Group, Siebert Cisneros Shank and the Williams Capital Group.

Here are all 29 banks on Uber’s IPO:

caption The underwriters listed in Uber’s S-1 include 11 of the same banks used in Lyft’s IPO on March 29. source Uber S-1