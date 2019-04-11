Here’s who’s getting rich on Uber’s massive IPO

caption Travis Kalanick source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Uber is gearing up for one of the biggest tech IPOs of all time.

Its paperwork has been filed with the SEC and made public, giving us a glimpse as to who its biggest shareholders are.

These are the people that stand to gain the most if Uber’s entrance as a public company is well received by investors.

Uber just publicly revealed the paperwork for its giant IPO. This paperwork doesn’t yet include key details, like how much the company expects to charge for each share of its stock, or how many shares it will sell.

But it does reveal who the biggest shareholders are.

And with that knowledge, plus a little digging on Pitchbook, a database that tracks private company financial-deal details, we know which people and investors that will score the biggest on Uber’s IPO.

Travis Kalanick

Travis Kalanick’s rise and fall as Uber’s founder CEO has been well documented. He left the CEO job in the summer of 2017, (and launched a new company) and sold off a sizeable chunk of his stake to Softbank at that time. That sale put $1.4 billion cash in his pocket and it still represented only 30% of his stake.

He’s the single largest individual shareholder. He owns over 117.5 million shares, or about 8.6 of the company.

Just for fun: if Uber’s shares command what Lyft is currently trading for, about $60 per share, this stake would be worth over $7 billion.

Garrett Camp

caption Garrett Camp, CEO at Expa source Flickr/Joi

Garrett Camp is Uber’s original founder. He created an app for hailing black car limo services that his buddy Travis Kalanick loved. Kalanick invested in the fledgling company and joined the startup and later became its second CEO.

Camp, who is also known for the other tech company he founded StumbleUpon, has been on the board since its earliest beginnings. sometimes as chairman other times as just a board member.

Camp is the second largest individual shareholder. He owns nearly 82 million shares, or about 6%.

Again, just for fun, at $60 per share (what Lyft is currently trading for), that stake would be worth nearly $4.9 billion.

Dara Khosrowshahi

caption Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. source Getty

Dara Khosrowshahi is Uber’s current CEO, hired to navigate the company out of its well-publicized cultural issues and into an IPO.

He’s been on the job for about two years now and one of his major directives was to take the company public. Insiders have told Business Insider that he’s been particular pressured to do an IPO with a valuation of $120 billion and told us that he will be eligible for some hefty bonuses if the IPO hits and maintains that valuation.

His stake is currently 196,000 shares.

Softbank

Softbank drove a hard bargain when it picked up a 16% stake in Uber, buying shares from other stockholders at about $33 a share.

SoftBank’s billionaire CEO Masayoshi Son capitalized on Uber’s boardroom troubles and the infighting on the board to grab a big chunk of the company for his investment company, the Softbank Vision Fund, at what he hopes will prove to be a bargain price.

Softbank Vision Fund, through an entity called SB Cayman 2 Ltd, owns over 222.2 million shares.

Ryan Graves

source Uber

Ryan Graves joined Uber as employee No. 1 by answering a tweet. He was Uber’s first CEO, though he Kalanick quickly switched him out of that role and took the CEO job himself.

Graves remains on the board though. He may have sold off a chunk of his shares during some of Uber’s secondary sales.

Graves owns nearly 33.2 million shares.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund

caption Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman source Reuters/Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court

The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund invested $3.5 billion in Uber in 2016 and its managing director, Yasir Al Rumayyan, sits on Uber’s board.

PIF is chaired by Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi royal who’s been accused of killing Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Fund predates the prince’s tenure. It was established in the 1970s but it has been a driving force behind the country’s ambitions to diversify the economy away from oil.

The Saudi Arabia fund owns nearly 73 million shares or 5.3%

Benchmark Capital

caption Bill Gurley of Benchmark Capital speaks onstage at the TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2013 at The Manhattan Center on April 29, 2013 in New York City. source Brian Ach/Getty

A-list venture firm Benchmark Capital, under partner John Gurley, was lead Uber’s Series A, $11 million round and then invested in later rounds. The $12 million it invested over time became valued at as high as $7 billion, records from its lawsuits with Uber revealed.

Benchmark sold about 14.5% of its stake to Softbank when Softbank bought in, but it also held on to a considerable stake. It still owns over 150 million shares, or 11% of the company.

As Business Insider previously reported, Gurley was one Kalanick’s earliest advisors and then became one of the ringleaders that ousted him.

After that, he resigned from the board and Matt Cohler took his place and Cohler remains on the board today.

COO Barney Harford

caption Uber chief operating officer Barney Harford source Uber

Chief Operating Officer Barney Harford, hired by Khosrowshahi, owns 105,211 shares, based on the number of his restricted share units due to convert to shares by the end of May.

Things got dicey for Harford in July when he made some insensitive comments about race, not a good look for Uber as it struggled to rebuild its image. But Khosrowshahi defended him and he weathered the storm.

Thuan Pham

source Uber

Thuan Pham is Uber’s Chief Technology Officer. He was hired by Kalanick, poached from VMware.

Pham was a Vietnam refugee who came to the US under political asylum after a rough childhood in refugee camps.

Pham was running engineering when Susan Fowler published her infamous tell-all about her experiences with sexism and sexual harassment that eventually undid Kalanick’s reign. But investigations found that he was not in the know, and he’s remained a key figure at the with both CEOs.

He owns nearly 5.4 milion shares.

Over 160 others

caption David Trujillo, partner TPG Growth source YouTube/Fortune

Uber raised $20 billion from investors in its years as a private company and has 162 investors according to Pitchbook. There are dozens of other significant investors who have stakes less than 5% of the company (the cut-off that requires public disclosure).

Some of them include:

General Atlantic, the private equity firm that was part of Uber’s $1.6 billion series E fund raise back in 2015.

PE firm TPG Growth started buying into Uber in 2013 when Uber raised $258 million and was valued at just under $4 billion. It bought more shares than that, and partner David Trujillo is on the board.