Uber is reportedly setting a price range of $44 to $50 for its upcoming IPO

caption Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. source Christophe Morin/IP3

Uber is expected to set a price range of $44 to $50 for its upcoming IPO, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The ride-hailing company could raise between $8 billion to $10 billion in the public listing, according to the report, which added that the final details of that price range could still shift.

Uber is expected to set a price range of $44 to $50 per share in a super-sized IPO that could fill the money-losing ride-hailing company’s coffers with as much as $10 billion in capital, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Uber, which publicly filed for its IPO on April 11, is expected to set an initial price range as soon as Friday ahead of a roadshow with investors.

The final details of that price range could still shift.

The company hasn’t disclosed how many shares it will have outstanding after its IPO, so it’s unclear how this price range values the company. The Wall Street Journal reported on April 10 that the company wanted to go public between $48 to $55 per share, which it said would give Uber a range of $90 billion to $100 billion in value.

Though the first price range sets the tone of conversations ahead of an IPO, all of the big tech IPOs so far this year have gone public above their final range, including PagerDuty, Zoom and Pinterest.

Uber’s ride-hailing rival Lyft priced its March IPO at $72 per share for a $21 billion valuation, even though its first price range was $62 to $68.

However, this has backfired as the company has since traded below its IPO price. By market’s close on Thursday, Lyft traded at $56.39.