Uber is going public at a $84 billion valuation

Uber plans to raise upwards of $10.3 billion in one of the largest initial public offerings in history, securing the ride-hailing giant a market capitalization of about $84 billion, according to a filing published on Friday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.