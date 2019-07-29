Uber reportedly laid off 400 employees from its global marketing team

source Josh Edelson/Getty Images

Uber laid off 400 marketing employees on Monday, reducing its global marketing team from over 1,200 employees, The New York Times reports.

The layoffs are reportedly part of Uber’s efforts to streamline its operations and reduce spending.

Uber went public in May.

Uber was not immediately available for comment.