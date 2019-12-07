Uber reveals the top 15 countries users visited, according to its own data

Uber has released a list of 15 countries that US tourists took the most international trips to.

The list is topped by Mexico and includes six European countries, such as the Netherlands.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Uber has released a list of 15 countries that US tourists took the most international trips to, with neighboring Mexico topping the list.

The ride-hailing company used its own rider data to compile the list in its “A look back at 2019” report. The list includes six European countries, including the Netherlands and France.

The company also found that the Saturday of St. Patrick’s Day saw the most Uber rides in the US. This is the second year the Irish holiday claimed such a title, although Halloween celebrations on October 26 and November 2 were close contenders, according to Uber

Keep scrolling to see the other countries on Uber’s roundup:

15. South Africa

source Getty Images

14. Dominican Republic

source Oyster.com

13. Peru

source Getty Images

12. Germany

source Getty Images

11. Netherlands

source Reuters/Michael Kooran

10. Spain

source David Ramos/Getty Images

9. Portugal

source Getty Images / Alan Copson

8. Colombia

7. Australia

source Gaye Gerard/Getty Images

6. India

5. France

source Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

4. Brazil

source Antonello/Getty Images

3. United Kingdom

source Getty Images Europe

2. Canada

1. Mexico