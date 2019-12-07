Uber reveals the top 15 countries users visited, according to its own data

Uber has released a list of 15 countries that US tourists took the most international trips to, with neighboring Mexico topping the list.

The ride-hailing company used its own rider data to compile the list in its “A look back at 2019” report. The list includes six European countries, including the Netherlands and France.

The company also found that the Saturday of St. Patrick’s Day saw the most Uber rides in the US. This is the second year the Irish holiday claimed such a title, although Halloween celebrations on October 26 and November 2 were close contenders, according to Uber

15. South Africa

source
Getty Images

14. Dominican Republic

source
Oyster.com

13. Peru

source
Getty Images

12. Germany

source
Getty Images

11. Netherlands

source
Reuters/Michael Kooran

10. Spain

source
David Ramos/Getty Images

9. Portugal

source
Getty Images / Alan Copson

8. Colombia

source
JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP via Getty Images

7. Australia

source
Gaye Gerard/Getty Images

6. India

source
Reuters/Cathal McNaughton

5. France

source
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

4. Brazil

source
Antonello/Getty Images

3. United Kingdom

source
Getty Images Europe

2. Canada

source
Reuters/Mark Blinch

1. Mexico

source
AGF / Getty Images