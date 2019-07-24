Uber just lost 2 board members, including Ariana Huffington, an ally of ousted founder Travis Kalanick

caption Arianna Huffington speaks onstage in ‘Digital Detox’ on day 2 of POPSUGAR Play/Ground on June 10, 2018 in New York City. source Brian Ach/Getty Images for POPSUGAR Play/Ground

Ariana Huffington and Matt Cohler have resigned from Uber’s board of directors, the company said Wednesday.

Huffington joined the board in 2016 at the request of the ousted founder Travis Kalanick.

Their departures were not acrimonious, the company said.

“Ms. Huffington’s resignation was not the result of any disagreement between Ms. Huffington and the Company, its management, board of directors or any committee thereof,” Uber said in a regulatory filing. It echoed the language in a separate document for Cohler.

Huffington, founder of the eponymous Huffington Post who now leads a company called Thrive Global, joined the ride-hailing company’s board in 2016 as an ally of ousted founder Travis Kalanick.

Today I told my fellow @Uber board members that given @Thrive's growth, I will no longer be able to give my board duties the attention they deserve, so I will be stepping down. I look forward to watching Uber go from strength to strength! Here is the email I sent to the board: pic.twitter.com/sck0CPLwAV — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) July 24, 2019

Cohler, a venture capital investor at the firm Benchmark, has been involved with Uber since its earliest days. He joined the board in 2017.

My @Benchmark partners and I have had the privilege of being part of the @Uber journey since the Series A nearly a decade ago. I’m thrilled w Uber's position, excited for the road ahead, and extend deepest thanks to all past and present employees, directors, drivers, & customers — Matt Cohler (@mattcohler) July 24, 2019

Uber’s chairman, Ron Sugar, praised Huffington and Cohler for their service to the company.

“Arianna has been a dynamic and invaluable board member and we are grateful for her service,” he said in the filing. “I understand her decision to devote more of her energy to Thrive Global, and we remain excited to watch her continued progress.”

And for Cohler:

“Matt and Benchmark’s immeasurable contributions have helped make Uber the company it is today,” he said. We wish them continued success as they nurture the next generation of world-changing companies.”

