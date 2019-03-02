Gold teeth, snakeskin heels and a fish tank: These are the weirdest things lost in Ubers last year

- source
- Stephen Lam/Reuters
- Uber‘s lost and found index highlights the most forgetful cities, the most left-behind items, and the strangest things people lost.
- We went through the annual report to find the weirdest objects people lost last year.
Uber has published its annual “lost and found index.”
Not surprisingly, the ride-hailing giant sees plenty of things left behind in cars during its millions of rides every day. Not surprisingly late nights on weekends tend to be when the rate of lost items tend to be the highest.
Some usual items – like phones, cameras, wallets and keys – are among the most lost items, as you might expect. But there were plenty of unusual objects left behind too.
We skimmed the list for some of the strangest = objects, from Harry Potter wands, to beard oil. Here they are:
Full set of 18k gold teeth
- Flickr / Jeremy Noble
8 week old coffee-colored Chihuahua
- PITAKSUNTI/Shutterstock
6 chicken tenders from 7 Eleven
- Hollis Johnson
Full fish tank with fish and water
Professional grade hula hoop
- Alyson Shontell/Business Insider
Salmon head
- Ben Bryant/Shutterstock
Medium sized medical marijuana pipe
- Darrin Harris Frisby / Drug Policy Alliance
Star Wars skateboard
- Star Wars
A black and white tuxedo for a small dog
- Amazon.com
Very important headband with peacock feathers
- Getty/Roberto Filho
A propane tank
- TSA
A tray of eggs
- Shutterstock/ra3rn
White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels
- REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Lego championship wrestling belt
A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot
- Amazon
Ed Sheeran concert tank top
- Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham
- Boodoo/Flickr
A shopping cart
- Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Ancestry kit
- Amazon
Lotion and beard oil
- Reuters/Daniel Munoz
Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask
- Marco Di Lauro / Stringer / Getty Images
Babe Ruth signed baseball
- Baseball Researcher
McDonald’s visor and a large fries
- Luis Anzo via http://www.flickr.com/photos/luisanzo/4762288645/ creative commons
One Gucci flip flop
- Amazon
Harry Potter Magic Wand
- Warner Bros. Pictures
A special pizza costume
- Party City
A Bird
Cheer skirt with a lion head
- Reuters
Yeezy boost 350 butters
- Getty/Valerie Macon
A mannequin
- Spencer Platt/Getty
A fog machine
- Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Japanese style mandolin
- Amazon
Deer antlers and a welding helmet
- Cancan Chu / Getty
Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card
- Starbucks