Gold teeth, snakeskin heels and a fish tank: These are the weirdest things lost in Ubers last year

source Stephen Lam/Reuters

Uber‘s lost and found index highlights the most forgetful cities, the most left-behind items, and the strangest things people lost.

We went through the annual report to find the weirdest objects people lost last year.

Uber has published its annual “lost and found index.”

Not surprisingly, the ride-hailing giant sees plenty of things left behind in cars during its millions of rides every day. Not surprisingly late nights on weekends tend to be when the rate of lost items tend to be the highest.

Some usual items – like phones, cameras, wallets and keys – are among the most lost items, as you might expect. But there were plenty of unusual objects left behind too.

We skimmed the list for some of the strangest = objects, from Harry Potter wands, to beard oil. Here they are:

Full set of 18k gold teeth

8 week old coffee-colored Chihuahua

6 chicken tenders from 7 Eleven

source Hollis Johnson

Full fish tank with fish and water

Professional grade hula hoop

source Alyson Shontell/Business Insider

Salmon head

source Ben Bryant/Shutterstock

Medium sized medical marijuana pipe

source Darrin Harris Frisby / Drug Policy Alliance

Star Wars skateboard

source Star Wars

A black and white tuxedo for a small dog

caption A dog tuxedo costume, like the one Goss allegedly used a county credit card to buy. source Amazon.com

Very important headband with peacock feathers

A propane tank

source TSA

A tray of eggs

source Shutterstock/ra3rn

White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels

source REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Lego championship wrestling belt

A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot

source Amazon

Ed Sheeran concert tank top

source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham

A shopping cart

source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Ancestry kit

source Amazon

Lotion and beard oil

caption Elvis Presley impersonator Sean Wright poses next to the Elvis Express train at Sydney’s Central station before it departs for the 26th annual Elvis Festival being held in the New South Wales town of Parkes in Australia. source Reuters/Daniel Munoz

Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask

source Marco Di Lauro / Stringer / Getty Images

Babe Ruth signed baseball

source Baseball Researcher

McDonald’s visor and a large fries

source Luis Anzo via http://www.flickr.com/photos/luisanzo/4762288645/ creative commons

One Gucci flip flop

source Amazon

Harry Potter Magic Wand

source Warner Bros. Pictures

A special pizza costume

source Party City

A Bird

Cheer skirt with a lion head

caption A lion dancer attends a traditional parade to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival at a village on the outskirts of Zibo, Shandong province February 27, 2010. source Reuters

Yeezy boost 350 butters

source Getty/Valerie Macon

A mannequin

source Spencer Platt/Getty

A fog machine

source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Japanese style mandolin

source Amazon

Deer antlers and a welding helmet

source Cancan Chu / Getty

Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card