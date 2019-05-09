Uber and Lyft drivers protested low pay this week. Here are the cities where their earnings have fallen the most.

caption Uber drivers protest outside the Uber offices on May 8, 2019 in London, England. The protests come ahead of Uber’s anticipated Initial Public Offering on the New York Stock Exchange which could but the ride-hailing firm’s valuation as high as $91.5 billion. () source Peter Summers/Getty Images

Drivers for Uber and Lyft staged protests and work stoppages in cities around the world this week to protest falling pay on the ride-hailing platforms.

Both companies said they’re actively working to ensure drivers are paid fairly, but in many cases, average pay has fallen quite a bit.

source JPMorgan Chase Institude

The JPMorgan Chase institute, an economic think tank inside the US’ largest bank, set out to quantify exactly how much – or how little – members of the gig economy are making in select locations.

“We use geographic and temporal variation to explore these dynamics in more detail in order to get a better understanding of the viability of the transportation and leasing sectors of the Online Platform Economy as a potential source of income for participant families,” the group of analysts said in their published report. “We explore variation in characteristics of the Online Platform Economy over five years across 27 metropolitan areas.”

The data show that average monthly revenue declined for drivers between 2013 and 2018, with analysts adding that their findings “fully account for the secular trends in driver revenues, even as participation shares shifted across metro areas.”

20. Austin, Texas.

source Phil Ostroff/Flickr

2013 to 2018 net change: -6%

19. Portland, Oregon

source Nadia Yong/Shutterstock

2013 to 2018 net change: -21%

18. Chicago, Illinois

2013 to 2018 net change: -23%

17. San Francisco, California

caption Uber’s San Francisco headquarters. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

2013 to 2018 net change: -27%

16. San Jose, California

2013 to 2018 net change: -35%

15. New York, New York

2013 to 2018 net change: -36%

14. Seattle, Washington

2013 to 2018 net change: -43%

13. Detroit, Michigan

caption Downtown Detroit is seen along Woodward Ave in Detroit, Michigan April 2, 2012. source Rebecca Cook/Reuters

2013 to 2018 net change: -43%

12. Columbus, Ohio

source Checubus/Shutterstock

2013 to 2018 net change: -44%

11. Houston, Texas

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

2013 to 2018 net change: -45%

10.Los Angeles, California

source Sean Pavone/shutterstock

2013 to 2018 net change: -54%

9. Denver, Colorado

2013 to 2018 net change: -58%

8. Indianapolis, Indiana

source f11photo/Shutterstock

2013 to 2018 net change: -58%

7. Las Vegas, Nevada

2013 to 2018 net change: -60%

6. San Diego, California

2013 to 2018 net change: -62%

5. Phoenix, Arizona

source ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

2013 to 2018 net change: -69%

4. Miami, Florida

source Courtesy of TripAdvisor

2013 to 2018 net change: -71%

3. Dallas, Texas

source Jeremy Woodhouse/Getty Images

2013 to 2018 net change: -79%

2. Atlanta, Georgia

2013 to 2018 net change: -80%

1. Bridgeport, Connecticut

source Wikimedia Commons

2013 to 2018 net change: -87%