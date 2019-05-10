Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi on basic Uber etiquette: Ask before using your phone, and don’t slam the door

caption Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. source Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was interviewed in the back of an Uber this week ahead of the company’s impending initial public offering.

Khosrowshahi discussed a variety of subjects, including self-driving taxis and the potential of food delivery through Uber Eats.

When asked about passenger etiquette, he shared two easy, straightforward tips for all Uber riders: Be respectful and don’t slam the door.

“If you’re going to get on the phone, ask your driver, ‘Is it OK if I talk on the phone?'” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in an interview with CNBC this week.

Notably, the interview took place in the back of an Uber just ahead of the company’s initial public offering.

“They will inevitably say yes, because that’s the right thing to do,” he said, “But to show the driver respect in that this is an environment they’re in often for six, seven, eight hours a day, I think that’s important.”

Passengers making phone calls without warning is one of the many things drivers of ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft tell Business Insider they wish passengers would stop doing.

“I turn the radio off so they can hear better and then I’m just awkwardly eavesdropping,” one Uber and Lyft driver said.

The second and final manners suggestion from Khosrowshahi is even more straightforward, and you’d think would go without saying: “Don’t slam the door,” he said.

