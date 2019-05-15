Uber riders can now ask their drivers to be quiet directly from the app, but you’ll pay extra for that convenience

Uber is rolling out a new quiet mode for riders who want to keep conversation between themselves and their drivers to a minimum.

The ride-hailing service is offering the option to users who choose the Uber Black and Uber Black SUV services.

Those rides will come with some additional perks, including the option to select an ideal interior temperature for your ride, luggage service, and a little extra time to find your driver’s car after it has arrived.

It’s part of Uber’s effort to draw users back to its pricier Uber Black service. The ride-hailing company has not yet made a profit, despite its multibillion-dollar valuation. It will likely seek additional roads to revenue after a disappointing stock market debut last week.

Uber’s senior product manager Aydin Ghajar said in a press release on Tuesday the company understands that riders who choose the Uber Black and Uber Black SUV service “want a consistent, high quality experience every time they ride.”

“With these new features and more to come, we’re excited to ensure that our riders can arrive relaxed and refreshed, wherever they’re headed,” Ghajar said.

