Houston police are on a manhunt for a gunman who killed a ‘companion’ Uber passenger in backseat

Houston authorities announced they are searching for a gunman who shot a man to death in the backseat of an Uber Friday.

The man approached the car and at first appeared as a “companion” who would be riding in the backseat, but opened fire into the car, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a press conference Friday afternoon.

“[The driver] says that as he picked up one individual, the individual sat in the rear passenger side of the SUV while a second companion to that individual came around the driver’s side, around the back, and immediately began opening fire into the back seat where his companion was and shot him,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales clarified that the victim was shot multiple times by the “male he was with.”

The gunman fled on foot as the Uber driver sped away with the victim in the backseat, Gonzales said. The driver then called police.

The victim has not been identified in the ongoing investigation. The driver was not hurt and is cooperating with authorities, Gonzales said.

In March, Uber was roped into another deadly crime after a University of South Carolina student got into a car she thought was her Uber but instead belonged to a driver posing as an Uber driver. She was then allegedly kidnapped and murdered.

