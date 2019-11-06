Uber short-sellers made $270 million in just 2 days as the stock plunged to record lows

source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Uber short-sellers recorded $270 million in mark-to-market profits in two days, according to data from IHS Markit.

The returns were driven by Uber falling to record lows after it reported disappointing third-quarter earnings and its post-IPO lockup expired.

Uber shorts have been slowly adding to their positions since August, according to Sam Pierson, IHS Markit’s director of finance securities.

Watch Uber trade live on Markets Insider.

Uber short-sellers are seeing solid returns as the stock falls to record lows.

Traders who have bet against the ride-hailing giant recorded $270 million in mark-to-market profits in two days, which is about 43% of their year-to-date returns of $640 million, according to data from IHS Markit.

Here’s the breakdown. On Tuesday, short-sellers netted $200 million when Uber shares fell 9.85% to a record low after the company reported disappointing earnings results. On Wednesday, short-sellers logged an additional $70 million in early trading when Uber’s post-initial public offering lockup period expired, sending shares down as much as 8.7%.

Uber has struggled to win over investors since its May IPO, largely due to the company’s massive quarterly losses and forecast that it won’t turn a profit until full-year 2021. On Wednesday, the company’s market valuation at the stock price’s intraday low was $43.6 billion, its lowest since 2015, when the company was privately held.

The falling stock price has benefited short-sellers, who make a profit when share prices decline. There are currently about 74 million Uber shares on loan, which means a $2 billion short position against the company, according to Sam Pierson, Markit’s director of securities finance.

To realize the gains Uber short-sellers have seen, they would have to cover their trades, or buy back the shares they borrowed to short. So far, there hasn’t been much evidence that short-sellers are exiting the trade, according to Pierson.

In fact, he’s seen the opposite. “There’s just been a kind of slow steady increase in the shares on loan, the short interest, up to this point,” Pierson told Markets Insider in an interview.

Uber is down roughly 42% year-to-date.