Uber’s stock just hit a record low after last week’s disastrous earnings report

source Markets Insider

Uber’s stock price has sold off considerably following the company’s earnings report last week.

Shares closed at a fresh low on Monday, at $37.01, the lowest since May 13. The company priced its initial public offering on May 9.

Follow Uber’s stock price in real time on Markets Insider here.

Shares of Uber sank more than 7% to a record low price Monday, closing at $37.01.

The stock’s previous bottom of $37.10 was hit on May 13, two days after the ride-hailing giant’s initial public offering.

Last week, Uber reported second-quarter earnings that fell short of investor expectations and catalyzed a sell-off that sent shares down as much as 10%.

Despite the recent struggles, Wall Street remains bullish on the stock, with many analysts recommending the name as a buy.

“While there are considerable risks in ownership across the space given the intense competition, regulatory issues, and operating pressures, we continue to believe the risk/reward in owning the leader in this space is favorable and we remain Buy-rated,” Goldman Sachs’ Heath Terry told clients following the company’s earnings print.

In the third-quarter, Uber has begun a series of cost cutting measures. In July, the company laid off 400 marketing employees around the world, followed by a hiring freeze on US- and Canada-based engineering roles.

Read more: Uber marketing employees describe a ‘bloodbath’ when the company laid off 400 employees in more than a dozen countries