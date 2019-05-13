Uber is tanking after logging the biggest first-day dollar loss in US IPO history

source Reuters/Andrew Kelly

Uber shares fell early Monday after the ride-hailing giant suffered through a brutal initial public offering on Friday, which saw the biggest first-day dollar loss in US IPO history.

The broader US markets were under pressure Monday as investors grappled with renewed trade tensions between the US and China.

Uber shares plunged by nearly 7% early Monday after Friday’s initial public offering cost investors billions.

The ride-hailing giant, which went public on Friday, six weeks after its rival Lyft, sputtered to a 7.6% loss in its stock market debut, wiping out $655 billion of investor wealth. When the dust settled, it was the biggest first-day dollar loss in US IPO history, according to an analysis from Jay Ritter, a professor at the University of Florida.

Prior to Uber’s loss, the largest first-day dollar loss was during the dot-com bubble of two decades ago. Genuity, an internet company spun out of Verizon, lost $277 million its first day.

Investors were watching Uber’s debut on the New York Stock Exchange closely after it priced at $45 a share, giving it a market capitalization of $75.5 billion. That was well below the $120 billion valuation that was floated in October.

Longer-term, investors are keen to see whether Uber will suffer the same fate as its smaller competitor Lyft. Its shares have been in a free-fall since debuting in late March, trading down 29% from its IPO price of $72.

Uber’s IPO comes at a turbulent moment in the financial markets, as an escalation in the US-China trade war has fueled a fresh wave volatility that rocked markets last week and weighed on sentiment Monday morning. The uncertainty around US-China trade relations took a toll on Friday.

“While it might be easy to call out ‘market conditions’ for these failings, the unvarnished truth is that these declines represent a fundamental disconnect between public and private valuations,” Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, wrote in a note to clients on Monday about Uber and Lyft’s poor performances.

While the market doesn’t necessarily “care” about newly public companies turning a profit, Colas said, it does want to see operating cash flow, of which Uber and Lyft are “dramatically short.”

Meanwhile, Lyft shares were down 3% early Monday, poised to open at a record low near $49.40.

