Uber is testing a $24.99 subscription that gets you Uber Eats deliveries, bikes, scooters, and discounted cab rides

caption Customers in Chicago and San Francisco can test out the new subscription service. source Creative Lab / Shutterstock.com

Uber is testing a new monthly subscription service that gives customers discounts on cab rides, free JUMP bike and scooter rides, and free Uber Eats delivery, TechCrunch reported.

The service is currently being tested in San Francisco and Chicago and costs $24.99 a month.

A source familiar with the matter told Business Insider that Uber does not currently have plans to expand this pilot to other cities.

In a statement to Business Insider, a spokesperson for Uber said that it is “always looking for ways to make Uber the go-to option for your everyday needs,” but would not provide more details on the pilot.

Business Insider understands there are no plans to extend the current pilot to other cities just yet.

This is the first time that Uber has offered a subscription that combines all of its consumer services, and it could help customers to become more brand loyal overall. The idea is that if you’re only using its cab-hailing service at present, the membership will incentivize you to use its other services over competitors.

It already has a subscription service in place for its core cab-hailing business – Ride Pass. This launched last October and allows users to guarantee set prices on cabs for a monthly fee.

Uber isn’t the only transportation company to be testing these subscription models, however. Its main competitor in the US, Lyft, launched a similar service last year – its All-Access Plan which costs $299 a month and gives users 30 rides worth up to $15 each. If a ride costs more than $15, the user pays the difference.