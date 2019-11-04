Uber lost more money than Wall Street expected in the third-quarter

- source
- Uber reported its third-quarter earnings on Monday, which topped Wall Street’s revenue estimates.
- However, the ride-hailing giant lost more money per share than analysts expected.
- Shares sank by as much as 6% in after-hours trading following the report.
- Last week, Lyft topped Wall Street expectations with its earnings report.
Uber on Monday reported mixed third-quarter financials that sent the stock sinking after-hours.
Here are the important numbers:
- Earnings: $-0.68 per share versus an expected -0.63 per share
- Revenue: $3.8 billion versus an expected 3.4 billion
- Net income: $-1.1 billion, in line with expectations
- Total rides: 1.7 billion
- Active riders: 103 million
Shares of Uber, which have struggled since the company’s IPO in May, sank as much as 6% in after-hours trading following the report.
Gross bookings, an important industry measure of total rider receipts before certain expenses like paying drivers, grew by 29% over the same period last year to $3.7 billion.
“Our results this quarter decisively demonstrate the growing profitability of our Rides segment,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a press release.
Revenue from Uber Eats, one of the company’s fastest-growing segments, rose to $392 million in the quarter, a 105% increase over the same period last year. Uber Freight, which is rapidly scaling in both the US and Canada, now includes more than 50,000 carriers, the company said.
Here’s the revenue breakdown by segment:
Uber’s third-quarter report follows Lyft’s last week, in which the smaller competitor topped Wall Street estimates, but only to receive a lukewarm response from investors.