Everything we know about uBiome, the startup that convinced Silicon Valley that testing poop was worth $600 million, and then saw its top leaders depart amid an FBI investigation

caption A uBiome microbiome test kit. source Erin Brodwin

The Silicon Valley startup uBiome was founded in 2012, on the promise of helping ordinary people understand the bacteria living in and on them, known as their microbiome.

The company morphed from citizen science project to venture-backed startup, taking in $105 million from investors and reaching a valuation of $600 million.

Then the troubles began. The FBI raided the company in April, reportedly as part of an investigation into the startup’s billing practices. By the end of June, the company’s top leadership and many of its board members had departed.

Here’s everything we know about what’s going on at uBiome.

