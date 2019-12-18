Amazon, Coca-Cola, Walgreens, and more: Here are one Wall Street firm’s top 20 high-conviction calls of 2020

source Reuters

UBS Research Management asked all of its North American analysts for their top stock picks for next year.

Then, UBS compiled a list of the top 20 stock picks, highlighting equities with the most compelling “Buy” or “Sell” ratings for the year ahead, according to report released Wednesday.

Here are the top 20 high-conviction stock picks for 2020, from UBS.

Read more on Business Insider.

In gearing up for 2020, UBS Research Management decided to ask all of its North American analysts a simple question – what is your top pick for 2020?

The result is a 20-stock list of high-conviction equity picks with the “most compelling Buy- or Sell- rated investment ideas for the year ahead,” wrote Joseph Parkhill and Peter Lennox-King, product managers at UBS US Equity Product Management.

The report, released Wednesday, focuses on stocks where UBS analysts “have a truly differentiated view vs. consensus,” according to the note.

The list includes stocks across a number of industries, including financials, healthcare, and consumer companies. It’s also generally bullish – of the 20 stocks listed, UBS analysts have “buy” ratings on 15, and “sell” ratings on five. UBS also considered each stock’s upside or downside to price targets, skew towards risk or reward, and sector weighting to roughly balance the S&P 500 index, according to the report.

Here are the top 20 stocks for 2020, according to UBS, ranked in ascending order of total return to price target.

1. United States Steel Corp.

Ticker: X

Rating: Sell

Price (12/16/19): $13

UBS price target: $7

Total return to price target: -45%

Sector: Industrial

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

2. Seagate Technology

caption Sign with logo on facade of headquarters of hard drive and computer hardware maker Seagate in the Silicon Valley, Fremont, California, July 28, 2018. source Smith Collection via Getty Images

Ticker: STX

Rating: Sell

Price (12/16/19): $59

UBS price target: $41

Total return to price target: -26%

Sector: TMT

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

3. Ciena Corp.

source Ciena Corporation

Ticker: CIEN

Rating: Sell

Price (12/16/19): $41

UBS price target: $34

Total return to price target: -18%

Sector: TMT

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

4. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Ticker: WBA

Rating: Sell

Price (12/16/19): $58

UBS price target: $50

Total return to price target: -10%

Sector: Healthcare

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

5. Cummins Inc.

source Wikipedia

Ticker: CMI

Rating: Sell

Price (12/16/19): $182

UBS price target: $162

Total return to price target: -8%

Sector: Industrial

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

6. ServiceNow Inc.

source Glassdoor

Ticker: NOW

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $282

UBS price target: $310

Total return to price target: 10%

Sector: TMT

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

7. Varian Medical Systems

Ticker: VAR

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $143

UBS price target: $160

Total return to price target: 12%

Sector: Healthcare

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

8. American Electric Power

source American Electric Power

Ticker: AEP

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $93

UBS price target: $105

Total return to price target: 16%

Sector: Energy

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

9. Hasbro Inc.

source Reuters/Sandy Huffaker

Ticker: HAS

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $102

UBS price target: $117

Total return to price target: 17%

Sector: Consumer

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

10. Axis Capital Holdings

source Reuters

Ticker: AXS

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $60

UBS price target: $69

Total return to price target: 18%

Sector: Financials

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

11. Lowe’s

source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Ticker: LOW

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $120

UBS price target: $140

Total return to price target: 18%

Sector: Consumer

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

12. Amazon.com

caption Each Amazon Go store offers something different. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Ticker: AMZN

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $1,769

UBS price target: $2,100

Total return to price target: 19%

Sector: TMT

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

13. Coca-Cola

Ticker: KO

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $54

UBS price target: $63

Total return to price target: 19%

Sector: Consumer

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

14. S&P Global

Ticker: SPGI

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $273

UBS price target: $324

Total return to price target: 20%

Sector: Financials

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

15. Norfolk Southern

source Wikimedia Commons

Ticker: NSC

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $191

UBS price target: $225

Total return to price target: 20%

Sector: Industrial

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

16. Citigroup

caption Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, January 23, 2012. source REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Ticker: C

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $77

UBS price target: $93

Total return to price target: 24%

Sector: Financials

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

17. Catalent Inc.

Ticker: CTLT

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $53

UBS price target: $66

Total return to price target: 24%

Sector: Healthcare

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

18. General Electric

Ticker: GE

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $11

UBS price target: $14

Total return to price target: 26%

Sector: Industrial

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

19. T-Mobile US

caption Pedestrians walk past a T-Mobile store in New York, U.S., April 27, 2018. source REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Ticker: TMUS

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $75

UBS price target: $96

Total return to price target: 27%

Sector: TMT

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

1. Tenet Healthcare Corp

source Reuters

Ticker: THC

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $38

UBS price target: $53

Total return to price target: 40%

Sector: Healthcare

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management