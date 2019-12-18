Amazon, Coca-Cola, Walgreens, and more: Here are one Wall Street firm’s top 20 high-conviction calls of 2020

- source
- Reuters
- UBS Research Management asked all of its North American analysts for their top stock picks for next year.
- Then, UBS compiled a list of the top 20 stock picks, highlighting equities with the most compelling “Buy” or “Sell” ratings for the year ahead, according to report released Wednesday.
- Here are the top 20 high-conviction stock picks for 2020, from UBS.
- Read more on Business Insider.
In gearing up for 2020, UBS Research Management decided to ask all of its North American analysts a simple question – what is your top pick for 2020?
The result is a 20-stock list of high-conviction equity picks with the “most compelling Buy- or Sell- rated investment ideas for the year ahead,” wrote Joseph Parkhill and Peter Lennox-King, product managers at UBS US Equity Product Management.
The report, released Wednesday, focuses on stocks where UBS analysts “have a truly differentiated view vs. consensus,” according to the note.
The list includes stocks across a number of industries, including financials, healthcare, and consumer companies. It’s also generally bullish – of the 20 stocks listed, UBS analysts have “buy” ratings on 15, and “sell” ratings on five. UBS also considered each stock’s upside or downside to price targets, skew towards risk or reward, and sector weighting to roughly balance the S&P 500 index, according to the report.
Here are the top 20 stocks for 2020, according to UBS, ranked in ascending order of total return to price target.
1. United States Steel Corp.
- source
- United States Steel Corp.
Ticker: X
Rating: Sell
Price (12/16/19): $13
UBS price target: $7
Total return to price target: -45%
Sector: Industrial
Source: UBS US Equity Product Management
2. Seagate Technology
- source
- Smith Collection via Getty Images
Ticker: STX
Rating: Sell
Price (12/16/19): $59
UBS price target: $41
Total return to price target: -26%
Sector: TMT
Source: UBS US Equity Product Management
3. Ciena Corp.
- source
- Ciena Corporation
Ticker: CIEN
Rating: Sell
Price (12/16/19): $41
UBS price target: $34
Total return to price target: -18%
Sector: TMT
Source: UBS US Equity Product Management
4. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
Ticker: WBA
Rating: Sell
Price (12/16/19): $58
UBS price target: $50
Total return to price target: -10%
Sector: Healthcare
Source: UBS US Equity Product Management
5. Cummins Inc.
- source
- Wikipedia
Ticker: CMI
Rating: Sell
Price (12/16/19): $182
UBS price target: $162
Total return to price target: -8%
Sector: Industrial
Source: UBS US Equity Product Management
6. ServiceNow Inc.
- source
- Glassdoor
Ticker: NOW
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $282
UBS price target: $310
Total return to price target: 10%
Sector: TMT
Source: UBS US Equity Product Management
7. Varian Medical Systems
Ticker: VAR
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $143
UBS price target: $160
Total return to price target: 12%
Sector: Healthcare
Source: UBS US Equity Product Management
8. American Electric Power
- source
- American Electric Power
Ticker: AEP
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $93
UBS price target: $105
Total return to price target: 16%
Sector: Energy
Source: UBS US Equity Product Management
9. Hasbro Inc.
- source
- Reuters/Sandy Huffaker
Ticker: HAS
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $102
UBS price target: $117
Total return to price target: 17%
Sector: Consumer
Source: UBS US Equity Product Management
10. Axis Capital Holdings
- source
- Reuters
Ticker: AXS
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $60
UBS price target: $69
Total return to price target: 18%
Sector: Financials
Source: UBS US Equity Product Management
11. Lowe’s
- source
- Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Ticker: LOW
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $120
UBS price target: $140
Total return to price target: 18%
Sector: Consumer
Source: UBS US Equity Product Management
12. Amazon.com
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Ticker: AMZN
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $1,769
UBS price target: $2,100
Total return to price target: 19%
Sector: TMT
Source: UBS US Equity Product Management
13. Coca-Cola
Ticker: KO
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $54
UBS price target: $63
Total return to price target: 19%
Sector: Consumer
Source: UBS US Equity Product Management
14. S&P Global
Ticker: SPGI
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $273
UBS price target: $324
Total return to price target: 20%
Sector: Financials
Source: UBS US Equity Product Management
15. Norfolk Southern
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Ticker: NSC
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $191
UBS price target: $225
Total return to price target: 20%
Sector: Industrial
Source: UBS US Equity Product Management
16. Citigroup
- source
- REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ticker: C
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $77
UBS price target: $93
Total return to price target: 24%
Sector: Financials
Source: UBS US Equity Product Management
17. Catalent Inc.
Ticker: CTLT
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $53
UBS price target: $66
Total return to price target: 24%
Sector: Healthcare
Source: UBS US Equity Product Management
18. General Electric
Ticker: GE
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $11
UBS price target: $14
Total return to price target: 26%
Sector: Industrial
Source: UBS US Equity Product Management
19. T-Mobile US
- source
- REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ticker: TMUS
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $75
UBS price target: $96
Total return to price target: 27%
Sector: TMT
Source: UBS US Equity Product Management
1. Tenet Healthcare Corp
- source
- Reuters
Ticker: THC
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $38
UBS price target: $53
Total return to price target: 40%
Sector: Healthcare
Source: UBS US Equity Product Management