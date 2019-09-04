UBS says Trump’s trade war is pushing the world into recession like a ‘frog getting boiled’ — and the bank slashed its global growth forecasts

caption US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s conflict has repeatedly damaged the global economy. source Saul Loeb, Pool/Reuters

UBS slashed its global growth forecasts, saying that the global economy is “much closer” to a recession.

UBS described August’s trade-war escalation as a “game-changer,” bringing tariff volumes closer to what the bank modeled as a worst-case scenario.

The report likened the situation to “like the frog getting boiled” in terms of falling into a global economic crisis.

View Markets Insider’s homepage for more stories.

UBS slashed its global growth forecast, revising its expectations for 20 different countries, and Donald Trump’s trade war takes the blame.

UBS economists Arend Kapteyn and Pierre Lafourcade said in a research note on Wednesday that August’s tariff escalations “take us much closer to the global recession.”

Kapteyn and Lafourcade said that their prior model had global growth at around 3.2%, moving up to 3.4% in the second half of next year. Now, the economists revised that estimate down to 3.17% for 2020.

The UBS economists likened the crisis to feeling “a bit like the frog getting boiled,” in that each time a new tariff was implemented, the spread was far enough to analyze the impact on its own and not look at the tariff war as a whole.

UBS described August’s trade-war escalation as a “game-changer,” bringing tariff volumes closer to what the bank modeled as a worst-case scenario.

But taking their own model from June, in dollar terms, the two economists say that the US tariffs are now “around 78% of the amount we had assumed was worst case.”

The two economists also added that previously, their assessment of the disruption cause by tariffs “qualified as a (mild) global recession” saying it was about equal to “the mid ’80s oil collapse, the mid ’90s Tequila crisis and the Eurozone crisis.”

Now they say that we are now 85% of the way to the bank’s original assessment of a June worst-case scenario assessment in terms of reduction in global GDP.

However, Kapteyn and Lafourcade did say that “spreading the tariffs out over a four-month period rather than imposing them all upfront, gives businesses some time to adjust,” so the effect of the tariffs hasn’t been felt as much as expected.