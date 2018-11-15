10 best-selling online classes from Udemy on sale for $10 each as an early Black Friday sale

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Udemy

This Black Friday, one thing that will be heavily discounted isn’t a physical product. Instead, you can give or get educational courses and start on your New Year’s learning resolutions early.

Now through November 25, online learning platform Udemy will be slashing prices on all its courses. And if you buy one on Black Friday (November 22 – November 23), you’ll also get one free on Cyber Monday (November 26 – November 27).

You can get over 55,000 courses on the site for only $10. You’ll get full lifetime access to the course, so you can always go back and reference specific lessons if you need to. This deal ends November 25 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

If you buy a course on Black Friday between 12:00 a.m. on November 22 and 11:59 November 23, you’ll receive a credit of $9.99. For your free course, just make sure to redeem the credit before 11:59 p.m. PST on Tuesday, November 27, otherwise you’ll lose it.

Click here to check out all the courses on the site or use the links below to go directly to a category and browse classes there:

Not sure what you want to learn? Keep scrolling to get inspired and see some of the top courses, which range from development to music theory, on Udemy.

The Web Developer Bootcamp

source Udemy

This popular class is packed with 42.5 hours of HTML, CSS, and Javascript lessons. You’ll learn how to make real web applications, a blog application, and browser-based game.

Cryptocurrency Trading Course 2017: Make Profits Daily!

source Udemy

Cryptocurrency Trading Course 2017: Make Profits Daily!, $10 (originally $200) [You save $190] Learn when to buy and sell cryptocurrency so you can maximize profits and minimize losses.

Learn to Code by Making Games – Complete C# Unity Developer

source Udemy

Learn C+, a powerful programming language, through game creation. Students rave about the quality of the course and instructors.

Music Theory Comprehensive Combined: Part 4, 5, & 6

source Udemy

This college-level music course is perfect for songwriters, producers, and instrumentalists.

The Ultimate Drawing Course – Beginner to Advanced

source Udemy

With the fundamentals of drawing under your belt, you’ll be better equipped to draw human figures and faces, realistic light and shadow, perspective drawings, and anything from your head.

Microsoft Excel – Excel from Beginner to Advanced

source Udemy

Excel is a highly useful but often underutilized tool. This course teaches you how to make full use of the program.

Writing With Flair 2.0: How To Become An Exceptional Writer

source Udemy

Taught by a former Wall Street Journal editor, the course reveals four key components of standout writing.

Photography Masterclass: Your Complete Guide to Photography

source Udemy

Photography Masterclass: Your Complete Guide to Photography, $10 (originally $200) [You save $190] Having a fancy DSLR camera isn’t the secret to taking good pictures, but having a good grasp of photography concepts is.

Ultimate Google AdWords Course 2017–Stop SEO & Win With PPC!

source Udemy

Become an expert in pay-per-click advertising so you can drive traffic to your website, landing page, or Facebook page and get more eyes on your product or service.

AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate 2017

source Udemy

Even if you don’t currently have a cloud or AWS background, you’ll be able to pass the AWS Solutions Architect Associate Exam and become Amazon Web Services-certified after taking this course.

Looking for more deals? We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the internet.

To potentially save more on Black Friday, you can visit Business Insider Coupons to find up-to-date promo codes for a range of online stores.