10 best-selling online classes from Udemy on sale for New Year’s — all only $10 each

After the holidays, it’s always tempting to cruise along the wave of relaxed holiday indulgence until the end of the year. We’re all thinking, “I’ll start anew in 2019,” but no great endeavor ever starts with an arbitrary date on the calendar.

If you truly care about the goals you want to accomplish, just put your head down and take that first step.

Right now, you can give or get educational courses and start on your New Year’s learning resolutions early with online-learning platform Udemy.

For the next 10 days, Udemy will be slashing prices on all its courses for its annual $10-a-course New Year’s sale.

You can get more than 80,000 courses on the site for only $9.99. You’ll get full lifetime access to the course, so you can always go back and reference specific lessons if you need to.

Not sure what you want to learn? Keep scrolling to get inspired and see some of the top courses, which range from development to music theory, on Udemy.

The Web Developer Bootcamp

This popular class is packed with 42.5 hours of HTML, CSS, and Javascript lessons. You’ll learn how to make real web applications, a blog application, and browser-based game.

Cryptocurrency Trading Course 2018: Make Profits Daily!

Cryptocurrency Trading Course 2018: Make Profits Daily!, $10 (originally $200) [You save $190] Learn when to buy and sell cryptocurrency so you can maximize profits and minimize losses.

Learn to Code by Making Games – Complete C# Unity Developer

Learn C+, a powerful programming language, through game creation. Students rave about the quality of the course and instructors.

Music Theory Comprehensive Combined: Part 4, 5, & 6

This college-level music course is perfect for songwriters, producers, and instrumentalists.

The Ultimate Drawing Course – Beginner to Advanced

With the fundamentals of drawing under your belt, you’ll be better equipped to draw human figures and faces, realistic light and shadow, perspective drawings, and anything from your head.

Microsoft Excel – Excel from Beginner to Advanced

Excel is a highly useful but often underutilized tool. This course teaches you how to make full use of the program.

Writing With Flair 2.0: How To Become An Exceptional Writer

Taught by a former Wall Street Journal editor, the course reveals four key components of standout writing.

Photography Masterclass: Your Complete Guide to Photography

Photography Masterclass: Your Complete Guide to Photography, $10 (originally $200) [You save $190] Having a fancy DSLR camera isn’t the secret to taking good pictures, but having a good grasp of photography concepts is.

Ultimate Google AdWords Course 2018 – Stop SEO & Win With PPC!

Become an expert in pay-per-click advertising so you can drive traffic to your website, landing page, or Facebook page and get more eyes on your product or service.

AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate 2018

Even if you don’t currently have a cloud or AWS background, you’ll be able to pass the AWS Solutions Architect Associate Exam and become Amazon Web Services-certified after taking this course.