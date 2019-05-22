Here’s when the 2019 UEFA Champions League final starts where you live, and how you can watch it live online

caption Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp will pit his wits against Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino. source Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Some of the biggest names in soccer are vying for the most prestigious piece of silverware in the 2018-2019 season.

Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur duke it out in an all-English UEFA Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain on Saturday, June 1.

The match involves in-form players like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, and Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool FC.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is in a race against the clock to be match fit, but could join Son Heung-Min, Christian Eriksen, and Toby Alderweireld in the Spurs team.

Here’s everything you need to know.

The tournament winner may get $83 million, but the UEFA Champions League is not just about the money – it’s about soccer immortality, and two English Premier League teams are 90 minutes away from achieving it.

The 2019 UEFA Champions League final, the last match in an elite competition that pits the best against the best in Europe, is upon us, and will see nine-time finalist Liverpool FC attempt to tackle Tottenham Hotspur, a club that has never made it this far in the tournament’s history.

Both teams have players capable of making an impact at both ends of the pitch thanks to solid defenses, intelligent midfields, and goal-hungry forwards.

And considering the ingenuinty that Liverpool and Spurs both have in attack, this match is begging for one of its strikers to stand out and make himself a hero, one that will be celebrated by its fans forever.

The race for a sixth Champions League trophy for Liverpool but a first for Spurs will be hotly contested, and it’s a contest fans can watch live next weekend.

When is the 2019 UEFA Champions League final?

The 2019 UEFA Champions League final takes place in Madrid, Spain on Saturday, June 1.

The match is expected to start at 9 p.m. (local time) which means an 8 p.m. kick off if you’re watching from England, or a 3 p.m. start time if you tune in from New York.

caption Liverpool forward Salah scored against Spurs in March. source Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Here’s what time the UEFA Champions League final is expected to start in major cities across different time zones on Saturday, June 1:

London (BST): 8 p.m.

New York (ET): 3 p.m.

Chicago (CT): 2 p.m.

Denver (MT): 1 p.m.

Las Vegas (PT): 12 p.m.

Los Angeles (PT): 12 p.m.

Honolulu (HAST): 9 a.m.

Sydney (AET): 5 a.m. (Sunday).

Tokyo (JST): 4 a.m. (Sunday).

Moscow (MSK): 10 p.m.

Paris (CEST): 9 p.m.

Why should I watch?

caption Lucas Moura is in-form, and Harry Kane is desperate to play. source Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Did you not see the semifinals?!

The two, two-legged semifinals earlier this month produced four of the most dramatic matches the Champions League has ever seen. After going 3-0 down in its first leg to FC Barcelona, Liverpool mounted a stunning four-goal comeback to dump Lionel Messi and Barça out of Europe.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp marvelled at his team in a post-match interview with BT Sport, calling Liverpool “f—— mentality giants,” before adding: “Fine me! Fine me if you want.”

Barcelona, humiliated in England, made such a hasty exit it left star forward Messi at Liverpool’s stadium because he was taking too long to pee.

In the other semi, Tottenham was 3-0 down on aggregate at half-time in the second leg but miraculously survived thanks to a Lucas Moura hat trick. Moura’s third goal was one of the final kicks of the night, and it sent the Spurs team, coaching staff, and fans into raptures.

Spurs manager Pochettino even cried.

So perhaps the question shouldn’t be, “Why should I watch?” But rather, “Why shouldn’t I watch?”

How can I watch live?

Turner Entertainment bought the rights to broadcast UEFA matches in the US, and so audiences can watch TNT on DIRECTV as well as DISH. To watch online, go to Bleacher Report Live.

Viewers in the UK, meanwhile, can watch the match on BT Sport. Traditionally, viewers would need a BT Sport subscription, but the broadcaster is bypassing the paywall to allow everybody in the UK to watch the game for free.

It will air on the BT Sport channel, the BT Sport app, online at BTSport.com, on BT Sport’s YouTube channel, and also on Virgin TV.

Check back for more links to watch the UEFA Champions League live online closer to the final date.