UFarm’s Benja Chicken, the World’s First Brown Rice-Fed Chicken, Now in Singapore!

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 August 2019 – UFarm’s Benja Chicken, the world’s first brown rice-fed chicken, is now in Singapore! Hailing from Thailand, this 100% natural product boasts a rich flavour profile, and is more tender and juicier than the market’s chicken meat by up to 55%. The brand’s offerings are wildly popular in Thailand and are preferred by chefs of Michelin-starred restaurants such as Saneh Jaan, Siam Wisdom and Paste.

UFarm’s Benja Chicken uses an innovative animal feed to raise its chickens. The formula comprises specially selected brown rice grains, which are rich in Gamma-Aminobutyric acid, antioxidants and vitamins B3, B6 and B9. It also helps to strengthen the chickens’ muscle structure. No growth hormone or antibiotic is added to the feed, which has been certified by the American NSF International.

UFarm’s Benja Chicken has chosen Singapore as the first country outside Thailand to launch its products. Mr Prasit Boondoungprasert, Chief Operating Officer of Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Co., Ltd., who created “Benja Chicken” under the U-Farm brand, says, “Today’s consumers focus on the quality of ingredients they use to prepare meals. The ingredients must be natural, delicious and healthy. Keeping this in mind, we set out to launch ‘Benja Chicken’, a line of chicken products that is different from the current market offerings. It meets the lifestyle needs of modern families, who place an emphasis on food safety and premium taste. In the pipeline, the brand will launch even more products that meet the sophisticated demands of consumers.”





Keeping to stringent farming standards

UFarm lives by its 12 philosophies with 5 freedoms of animal welfare in mind to raise healthy chicken for your loved ones.

The farm is protected against disease and extraneous materials which may affect the health of chicken negatively.

Before entering the farm, personnel are required to take a shower, wash one’s hair and spray the disinfection spray.

With no exception, all vehicles must be cleaned and sprayed with the disinfection spray before entering the farm.

cage free area where chickens can wander and run freely. The temperature in the farm is suitably adjusted to the ages of the chicken, allowing for the best comfort for every chicken raised in the farm.

The recipe formula is suitably adjusted to the Benja Chicken’s ages, resulting in the efficient growth of the chickens.

Benja Chicken is raised with clean water from the clean water filtering system.

To ensure the good health of Benja Chicken, UFarm conducts consistent health checks on the chickens.

Benja Chicken’s offerings are available from end October 2019 onwards.





Retailing from S$10.50, the available parts are:

Raw Frozen Skinless Boneless Breast 520G

Raw Frozen Skinless Boneless Leg 400G

Raw Frozen Skin-On Boneless Leg 470G





To celebrate the launch of Benja Chicken, one-Michelin-starred Alma by Juan Amador will be showcasing the Benja Chicken in a special 3-course lunch menu available for three months from 3rd Sep 2019. The menu is priced at S$39++ per person, and will feature the Chicken Terrine, a unique chicken starter dish; Chicken Roulade, a new take on the classic chicken rice which features chicken thigh stuffed with brown rice; and Wild Berries, a sweet fruity dessert.





About CP Foods (CPF)

Being one of Asia’s leading agro-industrial and foods conglomerates, CPF Group strives to maintain its leading position in the industry and successfully compete in the international arena (U.S.A., Europe and Asia). The Company is determined to fulfill its vision of becoming the “Kitchen of the World”, placing significant importance on research and development to improve production quality, safety and efficiency.

CPF’s success story is tied closely to the company’s fully integrated farming and production process. CPF controls every single process from the first step of breeding to the eventual branding and marketing of its food products. It pays close attention to the freshness of ingredients at every stage to ensure customers get the best quality products.

The Company is dedicated to providing food products, which are high in quality, nutritious, hygienic and safe. Its world-class plants meet many international regulations, requirements and certifications including HACCP, GMP, BRC, OSHAS, ISO and Animal Welfare Standard. Every step of the farming and production process is based on the practice of good animal welfare and concern for the environment, by being safe and drug-residual free.

BENJA CHICKEN

