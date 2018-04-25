UFC Headliners Meet in Singapore To Launch Public Ticket Sales For UFC® Fight Night Singapore: Cowboy VS Edwards Presented by AirAsia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 April 2018 – UFC® legend Cowboy (33-10, 1NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) and rapidly rising young British star, Leon “Rocky” Edwards (14-3, fighting out of Birmingham, England) officially launched public ticket sales to the region’s highly anticipated event UFC® FIGHT NIGHT SINGAPORE: COWBOY VS EDWARDS Presented By AirAsia taking place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, June 23rd.

Speaking to media at the on-sale press conference today, Cowboy, one of the most recognizable names in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) is currently locked in a three-way tie for the most wins in the UFC alongside Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre. The welterweight star shared his excitement about the prospect of smashing the record here in Singapore, “I rallied for this card and this is the one I was hoping to get on. Singapore is a place people want to come, and we’re here on media tour in paradise. Being here in Asia, it’s just amazing to see the fan base and drive. We feel honoured to be here, and more so to be on the main event. We are in the biggest and craziest sport in the world, and we are excited to be here today”.

Rising British welterweight prospect, Leon “Rocky” Edwards, is currently riding a five-fight winning streak also shared his thoughts about going against one of the toughest athletes on the UFC roster, “It feels amazing to be recognized by the UFC for all the hard work I’ve put in. To share an Octagon with Cowboy, someone who’s had more wins than I’ve had fights, I’m making no mistake, and I’m looking forward to the finish. This is a huge opportunity for me, so I won’t be looking to lose it. Expect fireworks”.

Announcing the official public on-sale, Kevin Chang, UFC Vice President, Asia Pacific, added, “Singapore is home to southeast Asia’s biggest and most talked-about sporting events and remains a key market for us as we look to build on our growth from 2017. We are thrilled to have two very talented athletes headline this year’s UFC Fight Night in Singapore, and we look forward to bringing more international UFC stars to the region to meet and engage with our loyal fans”.

The event is the first in a trilogy multi-year live event agreement for the world’s premium MMA brand, UFC. Following a highly successful 2017 which saw UFC events in Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, where UFC® Fight Night: Holm vs Correia drew a crowd of over 8,400 fans at Singapore Indoor Stadium last June.

Said Ms Jean Ng, Director, Sports, Singapore Tourism Board: “We are pleased to have anchored another exciting sporting event in the UFC Fight Night Singapore till 2020, which attests to the attractiveness of Singapore as a choice destination for sporting events and further burnishes our vibrant event calendar. Mixed martial arts has become very popular in this part of the world, and as with other events we support, we will work with the organisers to deliver a great fan experience to our visitors.”

Come June 23, fans can expect a high-octane sporting performance with 24 UFC athletes participating across 12 bouts. A truly international fight card, UFC® FIGHT NIGHT SINGAPORE: COWBOY VS EDWARDS presented by AirAsia boasts athletes from the United States, Australia, Japan, China and the Philippines. This includes veteran knock-out artist Ovince St Preux who takes on surging Australian submission specialist Tyson Pedro in what is set to be one of the most exciting light heavyweight match-ups of 2018.

Confirmed bouts on the card include:

Additional fights will be confirmed in the lead up to the event, and fans are urged to secure their event tickets now as the event is expected to sell out fast. All bouts live and subject to change.

Tickets to a thrilling night of sporting action at UFC® FIGHT NIGHT SINGAPORE: COWBOY VS EDWARDS presented by AirAsia are priced at S$378, S$268, S$198, S$148, S$98, S$68 and S$48 (prices do not include booking fee). Tickets are now available for purchase online at www.sportshubtix.sg, the Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office, Sports Hub Tix Outlets, all SingPost locations, and by calling Sports Hub Tix Hotline at +65 3158 7888.







Additionally, fans can opt for limited UFC VIP Experience packages ranging from $888 for Super VIP to S$2,888 for Owners VVIP, with the very best Octagon-side floor seats. All packages include exclusive VIP hospitality in the VIP Lounge, where fans have access to photo opportunities with UFC guest fighters and the Championship Belt. Select packages include a private ‘Inside the Octagon’ Tour and access to the Official After-Party.





For the latest card information or current fight news, please visit UFC.com. Bouts are subject to change. More bouts will be confirmed as they become available. Early bird promotions will be available from April 25 — May 9.

Follow us on Facebook (UFC Asia), Twitter and Instagram (@ufc), and use our official hashtag: #UFCSINGAPORE

Ticketing Categories:

Ticket Category Price (SGD) Cat 1 S$378 Cat 2 S$268 Cat 3 S$198 Cat 4 S$148 Cat 5 S$98 Cat 6 S$68 Cat 7 S$48 Cat 8 (Balcony Row 28) S$48 Owners VVIP S$2,888 Ultimate VVIP S$1,888 Super VIP S$888



Photos from the UFC® FIGHT NIGHT SINGAPORE: COWBOY VS EDWARDS PRESENTED BY AIRASIA on-sale press conference can be downloaded here.

UFC® FIGHT NIGHT SINGAPORE: COWBOY VS EDWARDS presented by AirAsia trailer can be downloaded here.

Photo and Video Credits: UFC Asia

images here





Photo credits: Getty/ Zuffa LLC

Fight Night Singapore: Cowboy vs. Edwards

Saturday, June 23

Singapore Indoor Stadium

For pre-sales tickets information please register at www.ufc.com/singapore





About UFC®

UFC® is a premium global sports brand and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2018, UFC boasts more than 278 million fans worldwide and has produced over 400 events in 21 countries since its inception in 1993. Acquired in 2016 by global sports, entertainment and fashion leader Endeavor (formerly WME | IMG), together with strategic partners Silver Lake Partners and KKR, UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas with a network of employees around the world. UFC produces more than 40 live events annually that consistently sell out some of the most prestigious arenas around the globe, while programming is broadcast in over 163 countries and territories to more than 1.1 billion TV households worldwide in 35 different languages. UFC FIGHT PASS®, a digital subscription service, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.



