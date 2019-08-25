UFC Returns to Singapore with Thrilling Matchup between Demian Maia and Ben Askren





UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MAIA vs. ASKREN

Tickets Go On Sale Tuesday, September 3





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 August 2019 – UFC® is set to make its fourth stop in Singapore and brings with it a main event featuring two of the best grapplers in MMA history, as No. 10-ranked welterweight contender Demian Maia faces No. 11-ranked Ben Askren .





UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MAIA vs. ASKREN will air live from Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, October 26, with the prelims starting at 5pm SGT and the main card scheduled to begin at 8pm.

A former UFC title challenger at both welterweight and middleweight, Maia (27-9, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) is considered to be one of the greatest grapplers to ever compete in MMA. With 21 wins, the second-most in UFC history, Maia holds victories over some of the best UFC has, including Jorge Masvidal, Jon Fitch, Carlos Condit and Chael Sonnen. Now, Maia looks to build another long win streak by becoming the first person in history to submit Askren.

Four-time NCAA Division I All-American, two-time national champion, and member of the 2008 United States Olympic freestyle wrestling team, Askren (19-1, fighting out of Delafield, Wisc., USA) is one of the most decorated wrestlers in UFC. Undefeated prior to joining UFC, Askren debuted with a first-round submission over former UFC welterweight champion, Robbie Lawler. Now, Askren intends to bounce back from his first loss against Masvidal by proving he is the best pure grappler in the welterweight division.

Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific said, “This dream matchup features world-class grapplers vying for supremacy. Ben Askren is an accomplished wrestler who uses his squeeze to run through opponents, but he’s never faced someone like Demian Maia, arguably the greatest BJJ practitioner to compete in the Octagon. This bout is a throwback for our MMA-savvy fans in Singapore who want to see a clash of fighting styles. We’re excited to see this fantastic main event go down.”

Announced bouts on the card include:

UFC lightweight veterans collide as Michael Johnson (20-14, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla., USA) aims to get back to winning ways when taking on Stevie Ray (22-9, fighting out of Fife, Scotland)

Promising heavyweight newcomers faceoff as Ciryl Gané (4-0, fighting out of Vincennes, Île-de-France, France) seeks his second UFC win against Dana White’s Contender Series signee Don’Tale Mayes (7-2, fighting out of Louisville, Ky., USA)

In a battle of heavyweight finishers, Sergei Pavlovich (13-1, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) and Maurice Greene (8-3, fighting out of St. Cloud, Minn., USA) look to establish themselves as the next contenders to watch at 265-pounds

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MAIA vs. ASKREN on October 26 marks the second of three events in a multi-year partnership with Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore Sports Hub.

For event updates, please check UFC.com/Singapore, and follow us on Facebook (UFC Asia), Twitter and Instagram (@ufc), and use our official hashtag:

#UFCSINGAPORE

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 3 at 11:00am SGT on SportsHubtix.sg. Limited UFC VIP Experience packages are available ranging from $728 for Super VIP to S$1,688 for Ultimate VVIP.

PRICES ( Singapore Dollars ):

Cat 1 — S $ 258

Cat 2 — S $ 198

Cat 3 — S $ 158

Cat 4 — S $1 28

Cat 5 — S $ 98

Cat 6 — S $ 68

Cat 7 — S $ 58





About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 300 million fans and 70 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly one billion TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 60 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.