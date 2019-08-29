UFC star Paige VanZant said she makes more money from Instagram than she does in the Octagon, and fighters deserve to be paid more

caption UFC fighter Paige VanZant. source Photo by Getty/NurPhoto

UFC fighter Paige VanZant says she earns more money from her Instagram than she does fighting.

The 25-year-old endorses a variety of products on her social media, and she says it has earned her more than the reported $474,500 she has taken home in her professional fighting career.

“All of us should be paid more in general, especially women and especially based on your star power,” she said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

The highest payout ever for a UFC fighter was $3 million, which both Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey were awarded for their fights against Nate Diaz and Amanda Nunes.

UFC boss Dana White shrugged off the comments, saying “good for her.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

UFC star Paige VanZant claims she makes more money from her Instagram posts than she does fighting.

VanZant, 25, has over 2 million followers on Instagram, and frequently posts photos endorsing a variety of products.

Amongst the brands she promotes are MVMT accessories, Wellbeing brand Vitagoods, and Sun Valley Science, who sell hemp and CBD products.

“With endorsements, I make way more money sitting at home posting pictures on Instagram than I do fighting,” VanZant said in an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

“If I were to stop everything I do outside of fighting and just fight, I would be at a loss. By a long shot.”

VanZant has made an estimated $474,500 in her professional fighting career, according to The Sports Daily, including $100,000 in ‘Fight/Performance of the Night’ bonuses.

The 25-year-old broke her arm in January 2018 in her defeat against Rachael Ostovich, causing her to take a year hiatus from the sport, and she insists if she is to keep on risking such horrific injuries, she must be paid more.

“If I’m gonna keep breaking my arm, if I’m gonna keep bleeding and sacrificing for this sport, I think that all fighters and all female fighters need to be recognized,” she said.

“All of us should be paid more in general, especially women and especially based on your star power.”

Read more: Another MMA star was involved in a brutal bar fight just 2 weeks after a video appeared to show Conor McGregor punch a man in a Dublin pub

The biggest disclosed payout for a fighter in UFC history was $3 million – a figure which both Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey were awarded for their respective fights with Nate Diaz and Amanda Nunes, according to CBS Sports.

Brock Lesnar also made $2.5 million for his victory over Mark Hunt at UFC 200, however, paychecks usually vary hugely from fighter to fighter, and from event to event.

At the UFC’s most recent event, UFC 241, main event fighters Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier took home $800,000 and $500,00 each, while Sodiq Yusuff and Gabriel Benitez, who were fourth on the card, took home only $28,000 and $40,000 respectively.

UFC president Dana White has shrugged off VanZant’s comments, telling reporters: “Good for her. That’s awesome. Listen, if a fighter can make more money doing other things, good for her.”

VanZant last fought in January this year. It remains unclear when she will fight next.