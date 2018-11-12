UFC fighters share photo in hospital together after fighting to a last-second miracle knockout that Dana White called the ‘craziest finish ever’

caption Yair Rodriguez defeated Chan Sung “The Korean Zombie” Jung in the final seconds of their fight on Saturday night, but the two both looked in good spirits at the hospital together. source Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Yair Rodriguez and Chan Sung “The Korean Zombie” Jung had a fight for the ages in the main event of UFC Fight Night 139.

With just seconds left in the fight, Rodriguez landed a blind elbow on Jung’s jaw to turn an assured decision loss into a miraculous knockout win.

After the fight, both fighters took a photo together as they recovered in the hospital.

On Saturday night, UFC hosted a fight for the ages between Yair Rodriguez and Chan Sung “The Korean Zombie” Jung in the main event of UFC Fight Night 139.

Over the course of five rounds, the two fighters launched attack after brutal attack, but neither could find a way to end their opponent for good.

With the fight entering its closing seconds, it looked as though Jung had the win secured, having likely beaten Rodriguez on points if the bout was to go to a decision. But then, just two seconds before the final bell sounds, Rodriguez connected with a blindly thrown elbow that caught Jung right in the jaw and knocked him out.

It was as stunning an end to an already epic fight as you could have imagined.

1 second left… No better way to go out on the 25th Anniversary! pic.twitter.com/aGg1Z0bAeO — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 11, 2018

After the fight, UFC president Dana White called it the “craziest finish ever” when asked to put the last-second knockout in context of other dramatic endings in the history of the promotion.

“There was one second left on the clock when he landed that elbow,” White said. “Yair was losing 4-to-1. ‘Zombie’ had the fight in the bag, he had one second to go and, wow, what a finish.”

Both fighters were hospitalized after the fight, but seemed in good spirits, even sharing a photo as they recovered together.

“This is how #MMA is treated,” Rodriguez wrote in the caption. “@koreanzombiemma is a warrior. I am honored to have had the opportunity to fight against you, this has been the toughest fight I have ever had and the most significant one as well. @koreanzombiemma you recover soon warrior!”

Hopefully, these two recover quickly because there’s surely room for a rematch if UFC wants to book it.