Ugg boots and slippers are already on sale ahead of Black Friday — here are the 10 best deals

- This Black Friday, you can find Ugg footwear on sale at plenty of retailers like Nordstrom, Zappos, and Ugg itself.
- Some deals are already live ahead of Black Friday, like the Ultra Short Revival Boots which are currently on sale for $132 (originally $200).
Insider Picks is also tracking the best Black Friday deals and the best Cyber Monday deals from all over the internet, including some standouts from retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon, and Target.
Ugg boots are notoriously comfortable and cozy. And right now, lots of styles are more than 30% off ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
There’s more to Ugg than its ubiquitous duck-bill-shaped boots, with fashion-forward sandals, heels, booties, and even clothing. Plenty of styles are discounted right now, some even more than 30% off, and at major retailers like Nordstrom, Zappos, and Ugg directly.
Take advantage of the discounts for yourself, or consider picking up a pair or two as great holiday gifts for everyone on your list. You can’t go wrong with a pair of Ugg’s shearling boots – these boots are pure comfort and come in a range of different heights and colors that work for everyone. We’ve also ranked the Ugg Adirondack III Boot as the best winter boots for women.
While you may not be able to find those on sale currently (though Black Friday is coming up quick), there are plenty of other great deals you can take advantage of right now. In fact, we’ve listed the 10 best deals below, and bookmark this page too – we’ll be updating it as we come across the best Ugg Black Friday deals.
The best Ugg boot deals:
- Ugg Women’s Classic Mini Leather Waterproof Boot, available at Ugg, $136.99 (originally $195) [You save $58.01]
- Ugg Men’s Harkley Stitch Boot, available at Ugg, $139.99 (originally $200) [You save $60.01]
- Ugg Women’s Abree II Boot, available at Ugg, $206.99 (originally $295) [You save $88.01]
- Ugg Women’s Ultra Short Revival, available at Zappos, $131.97 (originally $199.95) [You save $67.98]
- Ugg Men’s Cali Chukka Boot, available at Zappos, $69.97 (originally $179.97) [You save $109.98]
The best Ugg slipper deals:
- Ugg Men’s Fascot Indoor/Outdoor Slipper, available at Nordstrom, $79.90 (originally $139.95) [You save $60.05]
- Ugg Women’s Aira Slippers, available at Bloomingdale’s, $67.50 (originally $90) [You save $22.50]
- Ugg Women’s Fuzz Yeah, available at Zappos, $66.97 (originally $99.95) [You save $31.98]
- Ugg Men’s Henrick, available at Zappos, $62.98 (originally $139.95) [You save $76.97]
- Ugg Women’s Lane, available at Zappos, $44.98 (originally $89.95) [You save $44.97]