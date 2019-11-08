20 ugly Christmas sweaters that will be hits at any holiday parties

caption Tipsy Elves makes all kinds of funny ugly Christmas sweaters. source Amazon

Donning an ugly Christmas sweater is a fun holiday tradition that anyone can enjoy taking part in.

Whether you want to go minimal or totally over-the-top, there is an ugly Christmas sweater out there that’ll fit your style or whomever you are gifting it to.

Check out our picks for 20 of the best ugly Christmas sweaters you can buy now.

For more holiday gifting inspiration, check out all of our 2019 holiday gift guides.

While most holiday parties warrant your winter best, there are plenty of occasions that call for more casual and fun wares. Whether it’s for the family holiday card photo shoot or a holiday party, ugly Christmas sweaters deserve a spot in your winter wardrobe – and you’ll probably want one this holiday season.

When it comes to ugly Christmas sweaters, the bolder the better. Go for something over-the-top with 3D accents or with a funky pattern you wouldn’t normally wear. The options are endless, and each one seems funnier and uglier than the last.

To make sure you have a shot at winning the ugly Christmas sweater contest in your future, we rounded up some hilarious options that are sure to make you, and anyone who sees you, laugh. We even added in some more subtle designs if that’s more your style.

Keep reading for 20 funny ugly Christmas sweaters you need for the holiday season:

A subtly festive Christmas sweater

source Asos

For a more laid-back option, go for this cozy crewneck dotted with colorful, textured trees.

A spirited sweater that pays homage to their favorite team

source Amazon

Since the football and holiday seasons overlap, a sweater that pulls double duty for both occasions just makes sense. There are options for every NFL team, and plenty of different designs to choose from.

A celestial Santa sweater

source Amazon

Ditch the snow and one-horse open sleigh for stars and a unicorn, and you have the funky, festive design on this thick sweater.

A sweater that tells it like it is

source Amazon

In case the bold red and green wasn’t enough of an indication, the lettering on this pick will make sure everyone knows how you feel about the holiday.

A sweater fit for Disney-lovers

source Target

Minnie Mouse brings some Disney magic to this festive backdrop. It’s a cozy, cute gift that any Disney fan will love.

An ugly Chrismukkah sweater

source Amazon

The best of both holidays come together in this long-sleeve tee, made to look like a Hanukkah and Christmas sweater in one.

A punny pug sweater

source Amazon

There’s nothing we love more than a cheesy pun. Put it on a sweater with a picture of a puppy and you’re sure to be the life of the office holiday party.

A contest-winning Christmas sweater

source Amazon

This Christmas sweater takes it to the next level with 3D additions like tinsel and ornamental bulbs. Throw it on and you’re effortlessly transformed into a tree.

A Christmas sweater on the dark side

source Amazon

Star Wars fans will get a kick out of this Darth Vader Christmas sweater. If R2-D2 or Stormtroopers are more your style, they have those too.

A conversation-starting sweater

source Amazon

We’re not particularly sure what space, pizza, and kittens have to do with Christmas, but we’re not complaining. This quirky sweatshirt is sure to spark a conversation – you can even get it in an alpaca or sloth version.

A standout sweater that looks like a gift

source Amazon

Turn yourself into a perfectly wrapped present with this cute Christmas sweater, modeled after festive wrapping paper and ribbon.

A quirky reindeer sweater

source Amazon

Complete with a comically large pom-pom red nose, this reindeer sweater is a fun addition to your winter wardrobe.

A sweater for those attached at the hip

source Amazon

This two-in-one sweater may seem kind of odd, but if you’re headed to an ugly Christmas swear party with a partner or friend, it makes so much sense. Hopefully, nobody gets offended at which side they end up wearing.

A Parisian-inspired pullover

source Amazon

Little ones will look adorable, over-the-top pullover inspired by all things Paris – the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, shopping, and poodles.

An ugly Christmas sweater dress

source Asos

A red and green sweater dress covered with “XMAS” lettering is a fun, feminine take on the classic holiday sweater.

A sweater full of dancing Santas

source Amazon

Get ready for holiday party season with this sweater covered in dancing Santas.

An ugly Christmas sweater for foodies

source Amazon

Tacos make a delicious addition to a traditional red and green fair isle pattern.

A festive sweater you can wear all year round

source Urban Outfitters

You can wear this cozy, chunky, colorful cardigan any time of year, but the fair isle pattern and frosty trees give it a festive feel.

A simple sweatshirt with festive accents

source ModCloth

A sequined Christmas tree appliqué adds a jolly touch to a casual pullover that’s perfect for lounging around the house on holiday vacation.

An oddly festive shark sweater

source Amazon

Shark Week may be long gone, but any of its devotees will love this bright sweater covered in sharks doing classic Christmas things like caroling and eating candy canes.