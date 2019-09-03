This $10-a-night UK Airbnb is actually just a tent in someone’s backyard, and it comes complete with a toilet and cat litter for ‘easy clean up’

caption There are two tents — one featuring a bed, and one featuring a toilet. source Airbnb

An £8 ($10)-a-night in Kent, England is actually just a tent in someone’s backyard.

The listing shows plenty of photos of two tents – one containing a single bed, and one containing a toilet (and cat litter).

To shower, you have to pay £2 ($2.40) to access a leisure center across the street.

Surprisingly, there’s one review, which reads: “This is a special kind of tent it is a comfortable bed I really liked it.”

The host also has other similar listings, including an air mattress in the back of a bus or inside a living room.

Airbnb declined to comment when contacted by Insider.

One of the cheapest Airbnbs in the UK is simply a tent in someone’s backyard – and it’ll only set you back £8 ($10) a night.

The listing, titled “Sapphire’s Sheppey Tent near Beach” in Kent, comes complete with two tents in someone’s back garden near the beach – one containing a single bed, and one containing a toilet.

The description reads: “Sleep al fresco in the privacy of a backyard, suited to the adventurous solo to experience Sheerness under the Stars, near the beach!”

The ground floor of the property is vacant, so you’ll “have more privacy within the gated garden,” it adds.

“You also benefit from a private guest entrance,” it says, adding that a leisure complex across the road offers shower facilities for a £2 ($2.40) fee.

There are plenty of photos of the accommodation on the listing, showing both tents – the bed tent even has “windows to see the stars at night” – as well as the other amenities, including an extension cord providing “access to electric socket,” a rubber storage bin to “keep your belongings,” a “rechargeable and dimmable tent ceiling light,” and an “outdoor sink,” which is actually just a jug of water with a towel and soap.

“Water can be emptied in drain opposite toilet tent,” the listing explains.

The bed tent comes complete a hot water bottle, which the host is “happy to top up as and when required,” as well as bedsheets and towels.

The toilet tent, meanwhile, features a small toilet, “spare black bags, cat litter, toilet paper, spray bottle and hand soap.”

“Toilet will be lined with black bag and have cat litter inside allowing for easy clean up of number ones and twos,” the host explains. “Leave used, tied up bin bags against property back door for me to dispose of.”

Surprisingly, the “property” does has one review – likely because of its proximity to the beach.

An Airbnb user named Constance wrote of her August stay: “This is a special kind of tent it is a comfortable bed I really liked it. I swam in the sea in the morning with two lifeguards all to myself in high winds.

“Theres a pool up the road if you need showers. Desiree was kind enough to let me in later than planned, make sure to arrive in daylight to check out the back entranceway. You have sole access.”

If demand suddenly skyrockets, luckily the host other similar listings in the exact same location – an air mattress in the back of a bus parked outside the house for just £9 ($11) a night …

source Airbnb

…An airbed inside the living room of the house for £12 ($14.50) a night…

source Airbnb

… or a caravan which sleeps three for £15 ($18) a night, parked in the same backyard.

source Airbnb

