The UK has banned all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft from British airspace

A Boeing 737 Max 8.

A Boeing 737 Max 8.
Boeing

The UK’s aviation agency on Tuesday banned all Boeing 737 Max planes from its airspace, days after a 737 Max 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed, killing everyone on board.

The Civil Aviation Agency said in a statement about the 737 Max: “We have, as a precautionary measure, issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace.”

The agency told Business Insider all planes which had already taken off at the time of the statement would be allowed to land in the UK.

A Turkish Airlines 737 Max 8 turned around as it entered British airspace on Tuesday afternoon, but it was a decision made by the airline, the CAA told Business Insider.

On Sunday, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on its way to Nairobi, Kenya. All 157 people on board were killed.

