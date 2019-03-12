The UK has banned all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft from British airspace

caption A Boeing 737 Max 8. source Boeing

The UK’s air authority on Tuesday banned Boeing 737 Max planes from its airspace.

A 737 Max 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines went down near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board.

The UK joins the growing list of countries and airlines grounding 737 Max 8 fleets.

The Civil Aviation Agency said in a statement about the 737 Max: “We have, as a precautionary measure, issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace.”

Statement: Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft. The UK Civil Aviation Authority has issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace. You can read the full update online: https://t.co/xa1BUR7wJk pic.twitter.com/AsmhLElF0K — UK Civil Aviation Authority (@UK_CAA) March 12, 2019

The agency told Business Insider all planes which had already taken off at the time of the statement would be allowed to land in the UK.

A Turkish Airlines 737 Max 8 turned around as it entered British airspace on Tuesday afternoon, but it was a decision made by the airline, the CAA told Business Insider.

On Sunday, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on its way to Nairobi, Kenya. All 157 people on board were killed.