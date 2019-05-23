A UK company is offering someone $63,000 to travel in search of ‘Instagrammable’ locations, all expenses included

source Getty

A company is hiring an “InstaScout” to travel around the UK “and beyond” finding the most Instagrammable locations.

The successful candidate will be paid a salary of £50,000 ($63,200), and all accommodation, food, and travel expenses will be covered, too.

The idea is that the InstaScout will make life easier for professional photographers.

If your favourite way to spend your free time is travelling and posting on Instagram about your adventures, it turns out there’s a way to make your hobby your job.

Yes, you could become a professional “InstaScout,” being paid to find Instagrammable locations.

UK-based online photography marketplace Perfocal has posted a job advert for the position, which comes with a £50,000 ($63,200) salary.

What’s more, all accommodation, food, and travel expenses will be covered.

The job involves travelling to beautiful places round the UK “and beyond” for free, taking pictures for Instagram, and being paid to do so.

The person will be expected to find the prettiest and most creative settings for photographers and their customers, so the photographer won’t have to scout venues before a shoot, the advert explains.

The new role has been created following the rising popularity of “influencer” as a career choice, with the hope that the InstaScout will make life easier for professional photographers.

From cobbled streets filled with pastel-hued homes to bold graffitied walls or turquoise seas and sandy bays, if you have an eye for an Instagrammable spot, this could be the job for you.

You don’t necessarily need photographic experience to apply, but the hiring managers will be looking for an eye for detail, a flair for style, and the ability to tap into local knowledge to find hidden gems that aren’t well known.

caption St Ives in Cornwall is one of the most beautiful parts of the UK. source Getty/Education Images

And, of course, you’ll need to be prepared to be away from home a lot of the time, too.

“At Perfocal, we pride ourselves on both innovation and creativity. We feel that this job role is a perfect mix of the two,” the company’s founder Tony Xu said.

“We want to hire someone who has these traits and who can help our photographers continue to create amazing images.

“Everyone deserves beautiful photographs and with this new role we can help would-be influencers make their feeds look amazing. I cannot wait to see what locations our new scout finds, and how our photographers can best make use of them.”