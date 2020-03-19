The UK’s top scientific adviser said tracking coronavirus patients through their phones could happen

caption Patrick Vallance. source REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The UK may yet use mobile phone data to track people who are diagnosed with COVID-19, and trace those they have been in contact with.

The government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, said such measures would have been more useful in January but did not rule out introducing them later.

Israel on Tuesday introduced emergency laws to be able to track COVID-19 patients and their contacts using mobile phone data, causing consternation about privacy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been in ongoing discussions with major tech firms and startups on how they can help tackle the coronavirus.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The UK may yet follow countries like Israel and South Korea and use mobile phone data to track people who are infected with COVID-19, as well as those may have had contact with.

Such measures had not been openly discussed in the UK until Tuesday, when the UK’s chief scientist Sir Patrick Vallance said such tracking would have been useful earlier in the coronavirus outbreak. He also hinted that it was still under consideration for the UK.

Vallance made the remarks while appearing at a Parliamentary committee hearing on Tuesday.

Committee chair Jeremy Hunt, also the UK’s former health secretary, quizzed Vallance about the civil liberties implications of phone tracking and whether it might be useful in the UK.

Vallance responded: “I think that would have been an absolutely brilliant thing to have had in January. At the beginning, that sort of approach makes total sense. It may well have utility later on, and it may well have utility as you go to a situation where you get the R0 [a gauge for infectiousness] down and then you want to see what happens when you release.”

He continued: “Those technologies certainly have a place that needs to be looked at and implemented carefully. I know that people are working very hard on that sort of approach. As you are probably aware, it was used quite extensively in China through the WeChat app that they have.”

More countries are tracking mobile phones of suspected coronavirus infections

caption Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office source Reuters

Israel passed emergency laws this week to be able to effectively spy on those suspected of contracting the coronavirus using phone data. The US is also reportedly considering similar measures. In South Korea, the government sent out messages alerting people to the movements of those infected with COVID-19, and contained details on people’s gender and age.

The UK government is preparing to pass emergency laws next week in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The proposals do not mention mobile phone tracking, though they do mention national security. And as noted by Politics.co.uk, health secretary Matt Hancock has hinted cryptically that people may need to give up some expectation of data privacy to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Matt Hancock wrote on Twitter: “GDPR does not inhibit use of data for coronavirus response. GDPR has a clause excepting work in the overwhelming public interest. No one should constrain work on responding to coronavirus due to data protection laws.” GDPR is Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation, a set of sweeping privacy laws that were introduced in 2018.

“We are all having to give up some of our liberties; rights under GDPR have always been balanced against other public interests,” Hancock added.