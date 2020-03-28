The UK’s coronavirus death toll has passed 1,000, with 260 people dying in the last 24 hours

source Reuters

More than 1,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the UK, health authorities said Saturday, with 260 deaths in the past 24 hours.

1,019 people have died from COVID-19 across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, as of Friday at 5 p.m., up from 759 at the previous count.

“Patients were aged between 33 and 100 years old and all but 13 patients (aged between 63 and 99 years old) had underlying health conditions,” the National Health Service said in a statement about the deaths in England.

A total of 120,776 people have been tested for the virus in the UK so far, with some 17,089 cases, and around 103,000 negative tests.

News of the new deaths comes just a day after it was announced that both Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock had tested positive for COVID-19, with Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty also displaying symptoms of the diseases.