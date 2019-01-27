Theresa May’s government could declare a state of emergency and introduce martial law under a no-deal Brexit

caption UK Prime Minister Theresa May source Getty

The government is reportedly considering introducing martial law and declaring a state of emergency if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

There is growing concern that a no-deal Brexit could lead to civil unrest.

3,500 British troops have already been put on standby to cope with a possible no-deal EU exit.

LONDON – The government could introduce martial law and declare a state of emergency if it leaves the EU without a deal, according to a Sunday Times report.

The paper cited officials who said that the measures could be introduced if disorder arose from a disruptive no-deal exit.

The government’s Cobra emergency committee would also be able to deploy the army to “quell rioting,” the report said.

The measures reflect growing concerns that leaving the EU without a deal in place in March could lead to civil unrest and rioting.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson confirmed in December that 3,500 British troops had been put on standby to support government departments who were struggling to cope with the fallout from leaving the EU without a deal.

The government this month also issued an order which allows army reservists to be called up to support full-time troops in the event of a no-deal EU exit.