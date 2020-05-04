The UK is testing its controversial contact-tracing app starting Monday on an island of 141,000 people — and it wants more than 50% to download it

caption The Isle of Wight will be the testing site for the UK’s contact-tracing app. source Peter Titmus/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The UK plans to trial its contact-tracing app on the Isle of Wight this week.

The app is meant to automatically alert users if they’ve been in the proximity of another app user who has self-reported having COVID-19.

The app has caused some concern among privacy and cybersecurity experts, as the UK has taken the decision to centralize user data – a move some experts worry could be a tool for mass surveillance.

The UK is getting ready to trial its contact-tracing app Monday by launching it on an island off the southern coast of England that is home to about 141,000 people.

“This week we will be piloting new test, track, and trace procedures on the Isle of Wight with a view to having that in place more widely later this month,” the cabinet minister, Michael Gove, said at a press briefing on Sunday.

Gove added that the government wanted more than half of the 80,000 households on the Isle of Wight to download and use the app.

App users who learn they have been infected by the novel coronavirus or develop symptoms are expected to report themselves in the app – which is designed to then send an automatic alert to all the other users that user had been in proximity with in the past two weeks. The app keeps a log of which phones have been near one another using Bluetooth.

The UK government has been advised by experts that roughly 56% of the UK population – meaning 80% of smartphone users – would have to download and use the app for it to have a meaningful effect in slowing the spread of the virus.

Stephen Powis, the medical director for NHS England, cautioned that even if the testing went well, the app would not be a panacea.

“It is likely to be one component of a number of measures that will be needed,” Powis said. “I think it’s unlikely that on its own it is going to be the single measure or the single intervention that will ensure that the virus is always under control.”

He added that it would need to be complemented by manual contact tracing – employing humans to contact people with COVID-19 and work out who they had been in contact with. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock previously said the government hoped to hire 18,000 human contact tracers.

The UK government has adopted the system over a specialized contact-tracing API developed by Apple and Google. The decision hinged on a disagreement over privacy. Apple and Google stipulate that to use their API, governments must decentralize the processing of user data, meaning it stays on their phones. The UK has opted to centralize the data on an external server, meaning it can be collected and studied more easily.

This has raised concerns among privacy and cybersecurity experts, and last week 170 experts signed an open letter to the government calling for appropriate safeguards to ensure the app wouldn’t be used for mass surveillance.

Eerke Boiten, a cybersecurity expert at De Montfort University, told Business Insider in April that a lack of transparency around exactly how the app would work also raised legal questions. In particular, he is worried that the UK government does not seem to have conducted a data-impact assessment.

“They’ve got the right message, but they’re not providing the actual transparency they want to be providing,” he said. “The main thing is conducting a data-protection impact assessment, which they are legally required to do anyway.

“This falls within the conditions for data-protection impact assessments, it’s large-scale monitoring of sensitive data. It should have been done a long time ago, should have been started a long time ago – there should be living documents that develop alongside the process.”

On Sunday, a group of lawyers drafted a legal opinion similarly calling on the government to justify its centralized approach.

A “centralized smartphone system – which is the current UK Government proposal – is a greater interference with fundamental rights and would require significantly greater justification to be lawful,” they wrote. “That justification has not yet been forthcoming.”