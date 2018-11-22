UK and EU agree to a future relationship text as Brexit deal edges closer

source Reuters

LONDON – Negotiators in Brussels have agreed on a political declaration outlining the shape of the UK’s relationship with the EU once it has left the bloc.

Donald Tusk, European Council President, said on Thursday morning that a text had been “agreed at negotiators’ level and agreed in principle at political level,” paving the way for an overall Brexit deal to be signed off.

Theresa May will travel to Brussels this weekend for an EU summit where the Brexit withdrawal agreement is set to be signed off by EU member states before it is put to parliaments in Westminster in Brussels.

