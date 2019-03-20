A family in the UK is offering $53,000 a year to a part-time nanny willing to dress like a Disney Princess every day

caption You could spend your days getting paid to dress like Princess Merida. source Getty/Barcroft Media

A British family is seeking a nanny who’s willing to dress up as a Disney Princess every day.

The successful candidate will be tasked with inspiring 5-year-old twins by playing the parts of Princesses Anna, Merida, Belle, Cinderella, and more.

The nanny will have to pick the twins up from school four days a week, organize Disney-related activities, bake, sing, cook dinner, and sometimes put the girls to bed.

The role is part-time and comes with a salary of £40,000 ($53,000), while the cost of the costumes will also be covered.

If you’ve never grown out of wanting to be a Disney Princess, your dream job may have just become available.

There’s just the tiny matter of looking after two small children, too.

A British couple are looking to hire a nanny for their 5-year-old twin girls, but with a specific and unusual addition to the role.

The nanny will be required to be permanently in character as a Disney Princess.

This means the successful candidate will get to spend their days dressed up as some of Disney’s most iconic characters, including Belle, Cinderella, Anna, Moana, Rapunzel, and Merida.

What’s more, the Disney Princess nanny will be paid a salary of £40,000 ($53,000) for working part-time.

The parents are hoping the nanny will teach their children about strong female role models and instil important values such as determination, fearlessness, and compassion.

caption Having a love of Disney is key. source Pixabay

In the job advert posted on Childcare.co.uk, the UK’s largest online platform for childcarers, parents, tutors, and schools, the mother of the twins said the family are looking for a part-time nanny to work during the week, based in Brookmans Park, Hertfordshire.

“Like most 5-year-olds, our girls are obsessed with Disney and we feel this would be the best way to communicate some important values,” she wrote.

“We know this isn’t a normal request for nannies, however we think it would be a great way to teach our girls about things like determination, compassion, fearlessness, and ambition from strong yet relatable female role models like Princess Tiana, Princess Anna, Belle, and Cinderella.

“We are looking for someone who can commit to a character and create a really fun atmosphere in our home, but also won’t be afraid to be a disciplinarian if the twins are naughty or act out – they can be little terrors at times!”

The ad goes on to say that “the right person will have a real creative flare as well as a passion for all things Disney and will be able to share that love of those characters with our girls.”

The role will involve picking the twins up from school four days a week, organizing Disney-related activities such as arts and crafts, baking, singing, cooking dinner, and sometimes putting them to bed.

On top of the salary, the parents will cover the costs of all costumes.

“We think it’s a great opportunity for someone to get really creative and add a little magic to our girls’ lives!” the mother wrote. “So, if there are any Disney-mad nannies out there who’d be able to help us out, please get in touch.”

